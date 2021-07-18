On this day ...
JULY 18, 1951 — Jersey Joe Walcott, at 37, became the oldest fighter to win the world heavyweight title with a seventh-round knockout of Ezzard Charles at Forbes Field in Pittsburgh.
Today
SUMMER BASEBALL
Moscow Blue Devils vs. Northern Lakes-North Idaho winner, 1 p.m. in Idaho Class A district tournament championship game at Lakeland High School in Rathdrum, Idaho
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at L.A. Angels, 1 p.m., KLER-AM (1300), KHTR-FM (104.7); Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 4 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Sailing — Sail GP: The Great Britain Grand Prix, day 2, 6:30 a.m., CBSSN
Auto racing — Formula One: The Pirelli British Grand Prix, 6:55 a.m., ESPN; NASCAR Cup Series: The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, noon, NBCSN; NHRA: The Dodge//SRT Mile-High NHRA Nationals, 1 p.m., FS1
Cycling — Tour de France: stage 21, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN
TBT basketball — Bucketneers vs. War Ready, first round, 9 a.m., ESPN; Armored Athlete vs. HBCUnited, first round, 1 p.m., ESPN
Horse racing — Saratoga Live, 10 a.m., FS2 and 10:30 a.m., FS1
MLB — San Diego at Washington, 10 a.m., TBS; Seattle at L.A. Angels, 1 p.m., ROOT; Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 4 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2
Extreme sports — X Games 2021: final day, 10 a.m., ABC
Men’s soccer — MLS: Seattle FC at Minnesota United FC, 11 a.m., ESPN; CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Canada, 2 p.m., Fox; CONCACAF Gold Cup: Martinique vs. Haiti, 2 p.m., FS2; CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs. El Salvador, 7 p.m., FS1; CONCACAF Gold Cup: Guatemala vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 7 p.m., FS2
Tennis — ATP-Newport, final, 11:30 a.m., Tennis
Big 3 basketball — teams TBD, noon, CBS
Golf — The Barbasol Championship, final round, 1 p.m., TGC
Track and field — ATL: The American Track League, 1 p.m., ESPN2
Minor league baseball — Eugene at Spokane, 3 p.m., SWX
Men’s lacrosse — PLL All-Star Game: Adversaries vs. Defenders, 4 p.m., NBCSN
Rugby — MLR: Rugby ATL at New England, 4 p.m., FS1
FIBA basketball — Men’s exhibition: Spain vs. U.S., 6 p.m., NBCSN
Monday
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Various tournaments, 2 a.m., Tennis
TBT basketball — TBD, second round, 4 and 6 p.m., ESPN2
MLB — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 5 p.m. ESPN