On this day ...
MAY 18, 2008 — Boston’s Paul Pierce and Cleveland’s LeBron James combined for 86 points in Game 7 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series. James outscored Pierce 45-41 in the shootout, but Boston advanced with a 97-92 win.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
British Columbia vs. Doane, 11 a.m. in NAIA Opening Round elimination game at Harris Field
British Columbia-Doane winner at Lewis-Clark State, 2:30 p.m. in NAIA Opening Round championship game
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Lewis-Clark State at NAIA national championship in Silvis, Ill.
SPORTS ON RADIO
College baseball — British Columbia-Doane winner at Lewis-Clark State, 2:30 p.m. in NAIA Opening Round championship game, KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5)
MLB — Seattle at Toronto, 4 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7)
NBA playoffs — Western Conference final: Dallas at Golden State, game 1, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — UEFA Europa League final: Rangers FC at Eintracht Frankfurt, 3 p.m., CBSSN
NHL playoffs — Eastern Conference semifinal: N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, game 1, 4 p.m., ESPN; Western Conference semifinal: Edmonton at Calgary, game 1, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
MLB — Seattle at Toronto, 4 p.m., ROOT
Rodeo — Women’s Rodeo: world championship, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
NBA playoffs — Western Conference final: Dallas at Golden State, game 1, 6 p.m., TNT
Tennis — Various tournaments, 1 a.m. Thursday, Tennis
Rugby — NRL: Brisbane at Newcastle, 2:30 a.m. Thursday, FS2