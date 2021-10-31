On this day ...

OCTOBER 31, 1999 — Tim Couch completed a desperation 56-yard touchdown pass to Kevin Johnson with no time on the clock to give the expansion Cleveland Browns their first victory, a 21-16 win against New Orleans.

Today

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Washington State at USC, 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Washington State at Oregon State, noon

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Idaho at Gonzaga Invitational, 8 a.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

NFL — San Francisco at Chicago, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Jacksonville at Seattle, 1:05 p.m., KCLK-AM/FM (1430/107.3), KMAX-AM (840)

College volleyball — Washington State at USC, 1 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)

World Series — Houston at Atlanta, game 5, 5 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

SPORTS ON TV

Tennis — Various tournaments, 6 a.m., Tennis

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Leeds United at Norwich City, 7 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: West Ham United at Aston Villa, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN; MLS: Sporting KC at Minnesota United, 10 a.m., ESPN; Serie A: Napoli at Salernitana, 10 a.m., CBSSN

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS1 and 1 p.m., FS2

Golf — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, final round, 10 a.m., TGC

NFL — San Francisco at Chicago, 10 a.m., Fox; Jacksonville at Seattle, 1:05 p.m., CBS; Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1:25 p.m., Fox; Dallas at Minnesota, 5:20 p.m., NBC

Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, 11 a.m., NBC; NHRA: The Dodge//SRT NHRA Nationals Presented By Pennzoil, 2 p.m., FS1

College volleyball — West Virginia at Iowa St., 11 a.m., ESPN2

Women’s college soccer — Stanford at USC, noon, Pac-12

Women’s soccer — NWSL: Louisville FC at NJ/NY Gotham FC, noon, CBSSN

Men’s college basketball — Eastern Oregon at Gonzaga, exhibition, 1 p.m.

Bowling — PWBA: Tour Championship, 2 p.m., CBSSN

Men’s college soccer — Stanford at Washington, 2 p.m., Pac-12; California at Oregon St., 4 p.m., Pac-12

NBA — Portland at Charlotte, 4 p.m., ROOT

Curling — U.S. Olympic Trials: mixed doubles final, 5 p.m., NBCSN

World Series — Houston at Atlanta, game 5, 5 p.m., Fox

NHL — N.Y. Rangers at Seattle, 6 p.m., ROOT

Monday

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Washington State at Pac-12 preview at Kona, Hawaii, 8 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

Pullman at Clarkston, 4 p.m. in Class 2A district semifinal

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Reardan at Colfax, 6 p.m. in Class 1B district play

SPORTS ON TV

Tennis — Various tournaments, 2:30 a.m., Tennis

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2; The Melbourne Cup, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Everton at Wolverhampton, 1 p.m., NBCSN

NBA — Portland at Philadelphia, 4 p.m., ROOT

NFL — N.Y. Giants at Kansas City, 5:15 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2

NHL — Seattle at Edmonton, 6:30 p.m., ROOT

