On this day ...

MAY 9, 1993 — The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers 112-104 in overtime and became the first NBA team to lose two playoff games at home and come back to win three straight games.

Today

COLLEGE BASEBALL

British Columbia vs. College of Idaho, 1 p.m. in Cascade Conference tournament at Harris Field

Corban at Lewis-Clark State, 4 p.m. in Cascade Conference tournament

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Post Falls at Lewiston, 4 p.m. in Idaho Class 5A district tournament first round

Lakeland vs. Moscow, 3 p.m. in Idaho Class 4A district tournament first round at Sandpoint

Lakeland-Moscow winner at Sandpoint, 5 p.m. in Game 1 of best-of-3 Idaho Class 4A district tournament championship series

Grangeville vs. St. Maries, 11 a.m. in Idaho Class 2A district tournament at Orofino

Grangeville-St. Maries loser at Orofino, 1 p.m. in Idaho Class 2A district tournament

Grangeville-St. Maries winner at Orofino, 3 p.m. in Idaho Class 2A district tournament

Pullman at West Valley (2), 2:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Orofino vs. Grangeville, 11 a.m. in Idaho Class 2A district tournament at St. Maries

Orofino-Grangeville loser at St. Maries, 1 p.m. in Idaho Class 2A district tournament

Orofino-Grangeville winner at St. Maries, 3 p.m. in Idaho Class 2A district tournament

Lakeland at Moscow (2), 2:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

Orofino, Grangeville and Culdesac at Clearwater Valley, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

Shadle Park at Pullman, 3:30 p.m.

Orofino, Grangeville and Culdesac at Clearwater Valley, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

Colfax at Meadowwood, 9 a.m.

Pomeroy at subdistrict, 8 a.m. at Walla Walla

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

Colfax at Meadowwood, 9 a.m.

Pomeroy at subdistrict, 8 a.m. at Walla Walla

SPORTS ON RADIO

College baseball — Corban at Lewis-Clark State, 4 p.m. in Cascade Conference tournament, KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5)

High school baseball — Post Falls at Lewiston, 4 p.m. in Idaho Class 5A district tournament first round, KVTY-FM (105.1)

MLB — Philadelphia at Seattle, 6:30 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7)

NBA playoffs — Western Conference semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, game 4, 7 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

SPORTS ON TV

Tennis — Rome-ATP/WTA early rounds, 2 a.m. and 2 a.m. Tuesday, Tennis

Men's soccer — Serie A: AS Roma at Fiorentina, 11:45 a.m., CBSSN

NHL — Eastern Conference first round: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, game 4, 4 p.m., ESPN; Eastern Conference first round: Florida at Washington, game 4, 4 p.m., TBS; Western Conference first round: Colorado at Nashville, game 4, 6:30 p.m., ESPN; Western Conference first round: Calgary at Dallas, game 4, 6:30 p.m., TBS

NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, game 4, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Western Conference semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, game 4, 7 p.m., TNT

MLB — Philadelphia at Seattle, 6:30 p.m., ROOT

