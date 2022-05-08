On this day ...
MAY 9, 1993 — The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers 112-104 in overtime and became the first NBA team to lose two playoff games at home and come back to win three straight games.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
British Columbia vs. College of Idaho, 1 p.m. in Cascade Conference tournament at Harris Field
Corban at Lewis-Clark State, 4 p.m. in Cascade Conference tournament
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Post Falls at Lewiston, 4 p.m. in Idaho Class 5A district tournament first round
Lakeland vs. Moscow, 3 p.m. in Idaho Class 4A district tournament first round at Sandpoint
Lakeland-Moscow winner at Sandpoint, 5 p.m. in Game 1 of best-of-3 Idaho Class 4A district tournament championship series
Grangeville vs. St. Maries, 11 a.m. in Idaho Class 2A district tournament at Orofino
Grangeville-St. Maries loser at Orofino, 1 p.m. in Idaho Class 2A district tournament
Grangeville-St. Maries winner at Orofino, 3 p.m. in Idaho Class 2A district tournament
Pullman at West Valley (2), 2:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Orofino vs. Grangeville, 11 a.m. in Idaho Class 2A district tournament at St. Maries
Orofino-Grangeville loser at St. Maries, 1 p.m. in Idaho Class 2A district tournament
Orofino-Grangeville winner at St. Maries, 3 p.m. in Idaho Class 2A district tournament
Lakeland at Moscow (2), 2:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
Orofino, Grangeville and Culdesac at Clearwater Valley, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Shadle Park at Pullman, 3:30 p.m.
Orofino, Grangeville and Culdesac at Clearwater Valley, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
Colfax at Meadowwood, 9 a.m.
Pomeroy at subdistrict, 8 a.m. at Walla Walla
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
Colfax at Meadowwood, 9 a.m.
Pomeroy at subdistrict, 8 a.m. at Walla Walla
SPORTS ON RADIO
College baseball — Corban at Lewis-Clark State, 4 p.m. in Cascade Conference tournament, KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5)
High school baseball — Post Falls at Lewiston, 4 p.m. in Idaho Class 5A district tournament first round, KVTY-FM (105.1)
MLB — Philadelphia at Seattle, 6:30 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7)
NBA playoffs — Western Conference semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, game 4, 7 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Rome-ATP/WTA early rounds, 2 a.m. and 2 a.m. Tuesday, Tennis
Men's soccer — Serie A: AS Roma at Fiorentina, 11:45 a.m., CBSSN
NHL — Eastern Conference first round: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, game 4, 4 p.m., ESPN; Eastern Conference first round: Florida at Washington, game 4, 4 p.m., TBS; Western Conference first round: Colorado at Nashville, game 4, 6:30 p.m., ESPN; Western Conference first round: Calgary at Dallas, game 4, 6:30 p.m., TBS
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, game 4, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Western Conference semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, game 4, 7 p.m., TNT
MLB — Philadelphia at Seattle, 6:30 p.m., ROOT