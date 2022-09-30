On this day ...
SEPTEMBER 30, 1984 — The Los Angeles Rams set an NFL record with three safeties in a 33-12 victory against the New York Giants. Two of the safeties were on blocked punts in the end zone.
Today
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Eastern Washington at Idaho, 5 p.m.
Washington State at California, 7 p.m.
Bushnell at Lewis-Clark State, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Idaho at Montana, 2 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at Dar Walters Classic, 9 a.m. in Boise
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Lewiston at Moscow, 7 p.m.
North Central at Clarkston, 7 p.m.
Genesee at Clearwater Valley, 7 p.m.
Kamiah at Prairie, 7 p.m.
Colfax at Lakeside, 7 p.m.
Grangeville at Orofino, 7 p.m.
Lapwai at Troy, 7 p.m.
Potlatch at Logos, 7 p.m.
Salmon River at Horseshoe Bend, 7 p.m.
Asotin at Chewelah, 7 p.m.
Touchet at Pomeroy, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Spokane Classical at Pullman Christian, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Spokane Classical at Pullman Christian, 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
Moscow at Class 4A district tournament, 11 a.m. at Sandpoint
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
Moscow at Class 4A district tournament, 11 a.m. at Sandpoint
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Selah, East Valley at Pullman, 4 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Oakland at Seattle, 6:30 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7)
High school football — Lewiston at Moscow, 7 p.m., KVTY-FM (105.1), KRPL-AM (1400); North Central at Clarkston, 7 p.m., KZBG-FM (97.7); Colfax at Lakeside, 7 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450); Grangeville at Orofino, 7 p.m., KORT-FM (92.7), KLER-AM (1300)
Women’s college volleyball — Washington State at California, 7 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Golf — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, second round, 9:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, second round, 12:30 p.m., TGC
Auto racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, 2:30 p.m., USA
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
College football — Tulane at Houston, 4 p.m., ESPN; UTSA at Middle Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m., CBSSN; San Diego St. at Boise St., 5 p.m., FS1; Washington at UCLA, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; New Mexico at UNLV, 8 p.m., CBSSN
High school football — Collins Hill (Ga.) at Buford (Ga.), 4 p.m., ESPN2; teams TBD, 7 p.m., SWX
Women’s college volleyball — Washington at Stanford, 5:30 p.m., Pac-12
MLB — Oakland at Seattle, 6:30 p.m., ROOT
Men’s soccer — CPL: FC Edmonton at Pacific FC, 7 p.m., FS2
CFL — Ottawa at British Columbia, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Men’s college basketball — Exhibition: Arizona Red-Blue Game, 7:30 p.m., Pac-12
Tennis — Seoul-ATP semifinals, 10 p.m., Tennis
FIBA basketball — Women’s World Cup final: teams TBD, 11 p.m., ESPN2
SATURDAY
Auto racing — Formula One: practice, 2:55 a.m., ESPN2; Formula One: qualifying, 5:55 a.m., ESPN2; IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Petit Le Mans, 9 a.m., NBC and 4 p.m., USA; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Chevy Silverado 250, 9:30 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sparks 300, 1 p.m., USA; W Series: round 6, 1:40 a.m. Sunday, ESPN2
Tennis — Tallinn-WTA semifinal, 3 a.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 6 a.m., Tennis; Seoul-ATP singles final, 3 a.m. Sunday, Tennis
Golf — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, third round, 4 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, third round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, third round, 1 p.m., TGC; DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, final round, 3:30 a.m. Sunday, TGC
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Arsenal, 4:30 a.m., USA; Serie A: Torino at Napoli, 6 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Wolverhampton at West Ham United, 9:30 a.m., USA
Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket, 5 a.m., FS1
College football — Oklahoma at TCU, 9 a.m., ABC; Navy at Air Force, 9 a.m., CBS; Georgia St. at Army, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Kentucky at Mississippi, 9 a.m., ESPN; Purdue at Minnesota, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Michigan at Iowa, 9 a.m., Fox; Oregon St. at Utah, 11 a.m., Pac-12; Wake Forest at Florida St., 12:30 p.m., ABC; Alabama at Arkansas, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Fresno St. at UConn, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Northwestern at Penn St., 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Iowa St. at Kansas, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 12:30 p.m., Fox; Michigan St. at Maryland, 12:30 p.m., FS1; California at Washington St., 2:30 p.m., Pac-12; LSU at Auburn, 4 p.m., ESPN; NC State at Clemson, 4:30 p.m., ABC and ESPN2; San Jose St. at Wyoming, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN; West Virginia at Texas, 4:30 p.m., FS1; Colorado at Arizona, 6:30 p.m., Pac-12; Arizona St. at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; Stanford at Oregon, 8 p.m., FS1
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., FS2; Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Champagne Stakes and Miss Grillo Stakes, 1 p.m., NBC
MLB — Oakland at Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT; Tampa Bay at Houston, 4 p.m., Fox
Mixed martial arts — Bellator 286: Patricio Pitbull vs. Ádám Borics (featherweights), 7 p.m., Showtime
Women’s rugby — NRL grand final: Newcastle vs. Parramatta, 9:50 p.m., FS2
Men’s rugby — NRL grand final: Penrith vs. Parramatta, 1:25 a.m. Sunday, FS2