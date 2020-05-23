On this day ...
MAY 23, 1922 — Harry Greb beat Gene Tunney at Madison Square Garden in New York to win the American light heavyweight title. Grebb wON a unanimous decision after 15 brutal rounds. In the opening round, Greb fractured Tunney’s nose and opened a deep gash above Tunney’s left eye, but the fight continued to the end. It’s the only loss in Tunney’s professional career. Tunney entered the bout with a 40-0-1 record and would retire with a 65-1-1 record six years later.
Today
SPORTS ON RADIO
College baseball — Lewis-Clark State vs. Oklahoma City, 6 p.m., KOZE-AM (950) (replay of 2003 NAIA World Series championship game)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Men’s soccer — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at VfL Wolfsburg, 6:20 a.m., FS1; Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Borussia Mönchengladbach, 6:20 a.m., FS2; Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt at Bayern Munich, 9:30 a.m., FS1; Bundesliga: FC Augsburg at Schalke 04, 4:20 a.m. Sunday, FS1
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races. 10 a.m., FS2; Trackside Live!, 1 p.m., NBCSN
KBO Baseball — Hanwha vs. NC, 9:55 p.m., ESPN
SUNDAY
Soccer — Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at FSV Mainz, 6:30 a.m., FS1; Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf at Köln, 8:50 a.m., FS1
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2; America’s Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m., FS1; Trackside Live!, 1 p.m., NBCSN
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, 11 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: The Coca-Cola 600, 3 p.m., Fox
Golf — The Match: Champions for Charity: Woods/Manning vs. Mickelson/Brady, noon, TBS, TNT, truTV