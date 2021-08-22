On this day ...

AUGUST 23, 2012 — Lance Armstrong chose not to pursue arbitration in the drug case brought against him by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. That was his final option in his bitter fight with USADA and his decision set the stage for the titles to be stripped and his name to be all but wiped from the record books of the sport he once ruled.

Today

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SOCCER

Moscow at Post Falls, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SOCCER

Post Falls at Moscow, 4:30 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

MLB — Seattle at Oakland, 6:30 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.7)

SPORTS ON TV

Tennis — Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA early rounds, 7 a.m., Tennis

Little League baseball — World Series: Michigan vs. Texas, winners bracket game, 10 a.m., ESPN; World Series: Oregon vs. South Dakota, winners bracket game, noon, ESPN; World Series: Louisiana vs. Ohio, elimination game, 2 p.m., ESPN2; World Series: Washington vs. Nebraska, elimination game, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Leicester City at West Ham, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN

NFL preseason — Jacksonville at New Orleans, 5 p.m., ESPN

MLB — Seattle at Oakland, 6:30 p.m., ROOT

