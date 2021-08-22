On this day ...
AUGUST 23, 2012 — Lance Armstrong chose not to pursue arbitration in the drug case brought against him by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. That was his final option in his bitter fight with USADA and his decision set the stage for the titles to be stripped and his name to be all but wiped from the record books of the sport he once ruled.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SOCCER
Moscow at Post Falls, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SOCCER
Post Falls at Moscow, 4:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at Oakland, 6:30 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA early rounds, 7 a.m., Tennis
Little League baseball — World Series: Michigan vs. Texas, winners bracket game, 10 a.m., ESPN; World Series: Oregon vs. South Dakota, winners bracket game, noon, ESPN; World Series: Louisiana vs. Ohio, elimination game, 2 p.m., ESPN2; World Series: Washington vs. Nebraska, elimination game, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Leicester City at West Ham, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN
NFL preseason — Jacksonville at New Orleans, 5 p.m., ESPN
MLB — Seattle at Oakland, 6:30 p.m., ROOT