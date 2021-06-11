On this day ...
JUNE 11, 1984 — The Boston Celtics beat the Los Angeles Lakers 111-102 in Game 7 to win their 15th NBA title.
Today
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Washington State at NCAA championships, 4:30 p.m. in Eugene, Ore.
SUMMER BASEBALL
Missoula Mavericks at Lewis-Clark Twins, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Pullman at Clarkston, 7 p.m.
Asotin at Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Pullman at Clarkston, 5:30 p.m.
Asotin at Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, 6 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference semifinal series: Philadelphia at Atlanta, game 3, 4:40 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Tennis — The French Open: men’s semifinals, 8 a.m., NBC and NBCSN
College baseball — NCAA tournament: East Carolina at Vanderbilt, super regional, game 1, 9 a.m., ESPN2
Golf — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, first round, 9 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Palmetto Championship, second round, noon, TGC; LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, second round, 3 p.m., TGC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Men’s soccer — UEFA European Championship: Turkey vs. Italy, 11:30 a.m., ESPN
The Spring League — Linemen vs. Alphas, 4 p.m., FS1; Aviators vs. Conquerors, 7 p.m., FS1
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference semifinal series: Philadelphia at Atlanta, game 3, 4:40 p.m., ESPN; Western Conference semifinal series: Phoenix at Denver, game 3, 7 p.m., ESPN
College track and field — NCAA Outdoor Championships: day 3, 5 p.m., ESPN2
WNBA — Seattle at Atlanta, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Mixed martial arts — Bellator 260: Douglas Lima vs. Yaroslav Amosov (welterweights), 6 p.m., Showtime
Rodeo — PBR: The Las Vegas Invitational, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Australian rules football — Gold Coast at Fremantle, 11 p.m., FS2
SATURDAY
Rugby — NRL: Brisbane at Canberra, 2:30 a.m., FS2
Golf — European Tour: The Scandinavian Masters, third round, 4 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: Palmetto Championship, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, second round, noon, TGC; Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, third round, 2 p.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, third round, 4 p.m., TGC
Fishing — Bassmasters: Lake Ray Roberts, 5 a.m., Fox
Men’s soccer — UEFA European Championship: Wales vs. Switzerland, 5:30 a.m., ESPN; UEFA European Championship, Denmark vs. Finland, 8:30 a.m., ESPN; UEFA European Championship: Belgium vs. Russia, 11:30 a.m., ABC
Tennis — The French Open: women’s final, 6 a.m., NBC
Auto racing — IndyCar: Detroit race 1 qualifying, 8 a.m., NBCSN; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: SpeedyCash.com 200, 10 a.m., FS1; IndyCar: Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Race 1, 11 a.m., NBC; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 250, 1 p.m., FS1; MotoAmerica Superbike: Road America, day 1, 1 p.m., FS2; IMSA: Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, 2 p.m., NBCSN; SRX Racing: Stafford Springs, Conn., 5 p.m., CBS
Men’s lacrosse — PLL: Whipsnakes vs. Cannons, 9 a.m., NBC; PLL: Redwoods vs. Atlas, noon, NBCSN
The Spring League — Jousters vs. Sea Lions, 9 a.m., Fox; Generals vs. Blues, 5 p.m., FS2
College baseball — NCAA tournament: East Carolina at Vanderbilt, super regional, game 2, 9 a.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament: Notre Dame at Mississippi St., 11 a.m., super regional, game 1, ESPN; NCAA tournament: NC State at Arkansas, super regional, game 2, noon, ESPN2; NCAA tournament: LSU at Tennessee, super regional, game 1, 4 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament: Mississippi at Arizona, super regional, game 2, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2
Mixed martial arts — UFC 263: preliminaries, 3 p.m., ESPN
MLB — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 4 p.m., Fox
Dog show — The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, day 1, 4:30 p.m., FS1
NBA playoffs — Western Conference semifinal series: Utah at L.A. Clippers, game 3, 5:30 p.m., ABC
Rodeo — PBR: Las Vegas Invitational, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Boxing — Top Rank: Shakur Stevenson vs. Jeremiah Nakathila (junior lightweights), 7 p.m., ESPN
Australian rules football — North Melbourne vs. GWS Giants, 10 p.m., FS2