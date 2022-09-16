On this day ...
SEPTEMBER 16, 1973 — O.J. Simpson ran for 250 yards to lead the Buffalo Bills to a 31-13 victory against the New England Patriots.
Today
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Idaho vs. Morehead State, 9 a.m. in Laramie, Wyo.
Idaho at Wyoming, 2 p.m.
Washington State vs. Pepperdine, 3 p.m. in Minneapolis
Evergreen State at Lewis-Clark State, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
North Dakota State at Idaho, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Lewis-Clark State at Ray Bullock Invitational, 3 p.m. in Upland, Ind.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Lewiston at Pendleton (Ore.), 7 p.m.
Clarkston at East Valley, 7 p.m.
Moscow at Timberlake, 7 p.m.
Lapwai at Clearwater Valley, 7 p.m.
Colfax at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Deary at Potlatch, 7 p.m.
Touchet at Garfield-Palouse, 7 p.m.
Garden Valley at Timberline, 7 p.m.
New Plymouth at Grangeville, 7 p.m.
Council at Kamiah, 6 p.m.
Lewis County at Meadows Valley, 3 p.m.
Logos at Clark Fork, 7 p.m.
Salmon River at Notus, 7 p.m.
Davenport at Asotin, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
Moscow at Coeur d’Alene, 9 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
Moscow at Coeur d’Alene, 9 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Ferris at Pullman, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Clarkston at Wallowa County (Ore.) Invitational, 2 p.m. in Joseph, Ore.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Ferris at Pullman, 4 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
College volleyball — Washington State vs. Pepperdine, 3 p.m. in Minneapolis, KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
High school football — Lewiston at Pendleton (Ore.), 7 p.m., KVTY-FM (105.1); Clarkston at East Valley, 7 p.m., KZBG-FM (97.7); New Plymouth at Grangeville, 7 p.m., KORT-FM (92.7); Moscow at Timberlake, 7 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Colfax at Liberty, 7 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450)
MLB — Seattle at L.A. Angels, 6;30 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Horse racing — Saratoga, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Golf — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, second round, noon, TGC; PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, second round, 3 p.m., TGC
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Southampton at Aston Villa, noon, USA
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 2 p.m., USA; NHRA: qualifying, 4 p.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, 4:30 p.m., USA
College football — Florida St. at Louisville, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; Air Force at Wyoming, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Men’s college soccer — Georgetown at St. John’s, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Michigan St. at Washington, 7 p.m., Pac-12
Women’s Australian rules football — West Coast at Greater Western Sydney, 6 p.m., FS2; Sydney at Port Adelaide, 8 p.m., FS2; Western at Hawthorn, 10 p.m., FS2
MLB — Seattle at L.A. Angels, 6;30 p.m., ROOT
High school football — teams TBA, 7 p.m., SWX
Men’s Australian rules football — Preliminary final: Collingwood at Sydney, 11:30 p.m., FS1
SATURDAY
Rugby — NRL semifinal: South Sydney at Cronulla-Sutherland, 2:55 a.m., FS2
Golf — DP World Tour: The Italian Open, third round, 4:30 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, third round, noon, TGC; PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, third round, 3 p.m., TGC
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Manchester City at Wolverhampton, 4:30 a.m., USA; Bundesliga: Schalke 04 at Borussia Dortmund, 6 a.m., ESPN2; Premier League: Bournemouth at Newcastle United, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur, 9:30 a.m., NBC; Liga MX: Atlas at Monterrey, 5 p.m., FS2
Tennis — Various tournaments, 5 a.m., Tennis
College football — UConn at Michigan, 9 a.m., ABC; Oklahoma at Nebraska, 9 a.m., Fox; Georgia at South Carolina, 9 a.m., ESPN; Purdue at Syracuse, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Texas State at Baylor, 9 a.m., FS1; Villanova at Army, 9 a.m., CBSSN; South Alabama at UCLA, 11 a.m., Pac-12; California at Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m., NBC; Drake at Idaho, noon, SWX; Mississippi at Georgia Tech, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Penn St. at Auburn, 12:30 p.m., CBS; BYU at Oregon, 12:30 p.m., Fox; Colorado at Minnesota, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Vanderbilt at N. Illinois, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; UT Martin at Boise St., 1 p.m., FS1; Colorado St. at Washington St., 2 p.m., Pac-12; Mississippi St. at LSU, 3 p.m., ESPN; Toledo at Ohio St., 4 p.m., Fox; Texas Tech at NC State, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Michigan St. at Washington, 4:30 p.m., ABC; SMU at Maryland, 4:30 p.m., FS1; UCF at Florida Atlantic, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN; Montana St. at Oregon St., 5 p.m.,, Pac-12; Miami (Fla.) at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., ESPN; San Diego St. at Utah, 7 p.m., ESPN2; Fresno St. at USC, 7:30 p.m., Fox; N. Dakota St. at Arizona, 8 p.m., FS1; E. Michigan at Arizona St., 8 p.m., Pac-12
Horse racing — Saratoga, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Rodeo — PBR Team Series: The PBR Freedom Fest, 10 a.m., CBS
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: Bass Pro Shops Night Race, 4:30 p.m., USA
MLB — Seattle at L.A. Angels, 6 p.m., ROOT