DECEMBER 17, 2016 — Donnel Pumphrey broke the NCAA career rushing record in his college finale, running for 115 yards and a touchdown in San Diego State’s 34-10 victory against Houston in the Las Vegas Bowl. Pumphrey passed former Wisconsin star Ron Dayne’s mark of 6,397 yards on a 15-yard run early in the fourth quarter and wrapped up his sensational career in his Nevada hometown with 6,405 yards. Pumphrey’s senior total of 2,133 yards rushing ranks in the top 10 for a Football Bowl Subdivision player.

