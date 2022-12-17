On this day ...
DECEMBER 17, 2016 — Donnel Pumphrey broke the NCAA career rushing record in his college finale, running for 115 yards and a touchdown in San Diego State’s 34-10 victory against Houston in the Las Vegas Bowl. Pumphrey passed former Wisconsin star Ron Dayne’s mark of 6,397 yards on a 15-yard run early in the fourth quarter and wrapped up his sensational career in his Nevada hometown with 6,405 yards. Pumphrey’s senior total of 2,133 yards rushing ranks in the top 10 for a Football Bowl Subdivision player.
Today
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Washington State vs. Fresno State, 12:30 p.m. in Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Corban, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Jackson State at Washington State, 1 p.m.
Lewis-Clark State at Corban, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Sandpoint at Lewiston, 3 p.m.
Moscow at Pullman, 4 p.m.
Asotin at Liberty, 5:30 p.m.
Troy at Clearwater Valley, 2:30 p.m.
Yakama Nation Tribal at Colton, 4:30 p.m.
Kamiah at Genesee, 5:30 p.m.
Touchet at Garfield-Palouse, 5 p.m.
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Colfax, 6 p.m.
Meadows Valley at Salmon River, 6 p.m.
Pomeroy at Sunnyside Christian, 5:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sandpoint at Lewiston, 1:30 p.m.
Moscow at Pullman, 2:30 p.m.
Asotin at Liberty, 4 p.m.
Orofino at Cascade, 2 p.m.
Troy at Clearwater Valley, 1 p.m.
Kamiah at Genesee, 2:30 p.m.
Touchet at Garfield-Palouse, 3:30 p.m.
Yakama Nation Tribal at Colton, 3 p.m.
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Colfax, 4:30 p.m.
Pomeroy at Sunnyside Christian, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Clarkston, Lewiston, Moscow, Potlatch, Pullman at Tri-State Tournament, 9 a.m. at Coeur d’Alene
Clarkston, Clearwater Valley, Lapwai, Lewiston, Orofino, Potlatch at, Grangeville hosts Andrew Beck Memorial Tournament, 9 a.m.
Colfax, Garfield-Palouse at, Pomeroy hosts Pomeroy Invitational, 9 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Pullman vs. Richland, Hanford at Cheney, 2 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
College football — Washington State vs. Fresno State, 12:30 p.m. in Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450)
Women’s college basketball — Jackson State at Washington State, 1 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1); Lewis-Clark State at Corban, 4 p.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5)
High school girls basketball — Sandpoint at Lewiston, 1:30 p.m., KVTY-FM (105.1); Moscow at Pullman, 2:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400), KHTR-FM (104.7); Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Colfax, 4:30 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)
High school boys basketball — Sandpoint at Lewiston, 3 p.m., KVTY-FM (105.1); Moscow at Pullman, 4 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400), KHTR-FM (104.7); Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Colfax, 6 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)
Men’s college basketball — Lewis-Clark State at Corban, 6 p.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Men’s soccer — FIFA World Cup third-place game: Croatia vs. Morocco, 7 a.m., Fox
College football — Fenway Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Louisville, 8 a.m., ESPN; Cricket Celebration Bowl: Jackson St. vs. NC Central, 9 a.m., ABC; HBCU All-Star game, 10 a.m., CNBC; Las Vegas Bowl: Florida vs. Oregon St., 11:30 a.m., ESPN; Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl: Washington St. vs. Fresno St., 12:30 p.m., ABC; FCS semifinal: Montana St. at S. Dakota St., 1 p.m., ESPN2; LendingTree Bowl: Rice vs. Southern Miss., 2:45 p.m., ESPN; New Mexico Bowl: SMU vs. BYU, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Frisco Bowl: North Texas vs. Boise St., 6:15 p.m., ESPN
Men’s college basketball — Indiana at Kansas, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Providence at Seton Hall, 9:30 a.m., Fox; Gonzaga vs. Alabama, 10 a.m., CBS; Houston at Virginia, 11 a.m., ESPN2; CBS Sports Classic: North Carolina vs. Ohio St., noon, CBS; Villanova at Saint Joseph’s, 1 p.m., CBSSN; CBS Sports Classic: UCLA vs. Kentucky, 2:30 p.m., CBS; Utah at BYU, 3 p.m., CBSSN; Connecticut at Butler, 4 p.m., FS1; Legends of Basketball: Wyoming vs. Dayton, 5 p.m., CBSSN; Portland at Oregon, 5 p.m., Pac-12; Idaho St. at Washington, 7 p.m., Pac-12 Legends of Basketball: NC State vs. Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN; Tennessee at Arizona, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
NFL — Indianapolis at Minnesota, 10 a.m., NFL Network; Baltimore at Cleveland, 1:30 p.m., NFL Network; Miami at Buffalo, 5:15 p.m., NFL Network
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS1 and 2 p.m., FS2
Golf — PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions: PNC Championship, first round, 11 a.m., NBC
Women’s college volleyball — NCAA tournament championship: Texas vs. Louisville, 5 p.m., ESPN2
NBA — Utah at Milwaukee, 5 p.m., ROOT
NHL — N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 7 p.m., ROOT
Boxing — WBA Showtime Championship: Michel Rivera vs. Frank Martin (lightweights), 7 p.m., Showtime
SUNDAY
Golf — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, final round, midnight, TGC; PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions: The PNC Championship, final round, 9:30 a.m., TGC and 10:30 a.m., NBC
Men’s soccer — FIFA World Cup final: Argentina vs. France, 7 a.m., Fox
Men’s college basketball — Pac-12 US LBM Coast To Coast Challenge: Stanford vs. Texas, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Southern U. at UAB, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN; N. Colorado at Colorado, 2 p.m., Pac-12; Auburn at Southern Cal, 2:30 p.m., ESPN; Holiday Hoopsgiving: Notre Dame vs. Georgia, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2; Iona at New Mexico, 3:30 p.m., FS1; San Diego at Arizona St., 4 p.m., Pac-12; Pac-12 US LBM Coast To Coast Challenge: Washington St. vs. Baylor, 7 p.m., ESPN
Women’s college basketball — The Invesco QQQ Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase: Florida St. vs. UConn, 10 a.m., ESPN; Tennessee at Stanford, noon, ABC; The Invesco QQQ Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase: Iowa St. vs. Villanova, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Pac-12 US LBM Coast To Coast Challenge: Southern Cal vs. Texas, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Providence at St. John’s, 1:30 p.m., FS1; Pac-12 US LBM Coast To Coast Challenge: Arizona vs. Baylor, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
NFL — Kansas City at Houston, 10 a.m., CBS; Dallas at Jacksonville, 10 a.m., Fox; Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 1:25 p.m., Fox; N.Y. Giants at Washington. 5:15 p.m., NBC
Rodeo — PBR: The Manchester Invitational, championship round, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS1 and 1:30 p.m., FS2
NHL — N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; Winnipeg at Seattle, 5 p.m., ROOT