On this day ...
DECEMBER 28, 1987 — Steve Largent of the Seattle Seahawks became the NFL’s all-time reception leader in the Seahawks’ 41-20 loss to Kansas City. Largent’s six catches gives him 752, surpassing the 750 by San Diego’s Charlie Joiner. Gayle Sierens announcing the game for NBC became the first female play-by-play announcer in NFL history.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
North Alabama at Gonzaga, 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Lewiston vs. Grangeville, 10:30 a.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament at LCSC Activity Center
Lewiston JV vs. Moscow, noon in Avista Holiday Tournament at LCSC Activity Center
Lapwai vs. Kellogg, 4:30 p.m. in Avista Holiday Tournanent at LCSC Activity Center
Clarkston vs. Tacoma Annie Wright, 7:30 p.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament at LCSC Activity Center
Asotin vs. LaSalle, 3:30 p.m. in Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley
Colfax vs. Medical Lake, 3:30 p.m. in Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Lewiston vs. Grangeville, 9 a.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament at LCSC Activity Center
Moscow vs. Richland, 1:30 p.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament at LCSC Activity Center
Lapwai vs. Soda Springs, 3 p.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament at LCSC Activity Center
Clarkston vs. Post Falls, 6 p.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament at LCSC Activity Center
Asotin vs. Rogers, 1:30 p.m. in Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley
Kendrick vs. Bishop Eustace (New Jersey), 5:30 a.m. PST in KSA Events Basketball Holiday Tournament in Kissimmee, Fla.
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school girls’ basketball — Lewiston vs. Grangeville, 9 a.m., KVTY-FM (105.1); Clarkston vs. Post Falls, 6 p.m., KZID-FM (98.5).
High school boys’ basketball — Lewiston vs. Grangeville, 10:30 a.m., KVTY-FM (105.1); Clarkston vs. Tacoma Annie Wright, 7:30 p.m., KZID-FM (98.5).
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Southampton, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Liverpool at Leicester City, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN.
College football — Birmingham Bowl: Houston vs. Auburn, 9 a.m., ESPN; First Responder Bowl: Air Force vs. Louisville, 12:15 p.m.; Liberty Bowl: Mississippi St. vs. Texas Tech, 3:45 p.m., ESPN; Holiday Bowl: UCLA vs. NC State, 5 p.m., FOX; Guaranteed Rate Bowl: West Virginia vs. Minnesota, 7:15 p.m., ESPN.
Men’s college basketball — North Alabama at Gonzaga, 2 p.m., KHQ, ROOT; UConn at Xavier, 4 p.m., FS1.