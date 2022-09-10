On this day ...
SEPTEMBER 10, 1983 — Larry Holmes TKOed Scott Frank in the fifth round for the heavyweight boxing title.
Today
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Washington State at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m.
Idaho at Indiana, 5 p.m.
Lewis-Clark Valley Loggers at University of Puget Sound, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Idaho vs. Tarleton State, 8 a.m. in Jacksonville, Fla.
Washington State vs. Fairleigh Dickinson, 10 a.m. in Fairfield, Conn.
College of Idaho at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho at Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational, 7:30 a.m. in Colorado Springs, Colo.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Orofino at Melba, 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Highland at Council, 1 p.m.
Timberline at Kamiah, 10 a.m.
Nezperce at Kamiah, 1 p.m.
Timberline vs. Nezperce, 11:30 a.m. at Kamiah
Troy at Orofino, 10 a.m.
Troy vs. Horseshoe Bend, 11:30 a.m. at Orofino
Horseshoe Bend at Orofino, 1 p.m.
Chewelah at Asotin, 2:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Timberlake at Grangeville, 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Clarkston at Lewiston, noon
Moscow at Lakeland, noon
Lakeside at Pullman, noon
Timberlake at Grangeville, noon
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Moscow at Timberlake Farragut Invitational, 10:10 a.m.
Clarkston, Colfax, Deary, Garfield-Palouse, Highland, Kendrick, Lewiston, Nezperce, Pomeroy, Potlatch, Prairie, Pullman, Timberline at Seaport Invitational, 10:30 a.m. at Beachview Park
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Lewiston at, Moscow hosts Icebreaker, noon
SPORTS ON RADIO
College volleyball — Washington State vs. Fairleigh Dickinson, 10 a.m. in Fairfield, Conn., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
College football — South Carolina at Arkansas, 9 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Washington State at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450); Kentucky at Florida, 4 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Idaho at Indiana, 5 p.m., KOZE-AM (950), KZFN-FM (106.1), KORT-AM (1230), KLER-AM (1300)
High school football — Orofino at Melba, 2 p.m., KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Men’s soccer — Serie A: Spezia at Napoli, 6 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Wolverton at Liverpool, 6:30 a.m., USA; Tottenham at Manchester City, 9 a.m., USA
Cycling — UCI: Tour of Spain, stage 20, 7 a.m., CNBC
Horse racing — The Irish Champion Stakes, 7 a.m., FS2; Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, 2 p.m., CNBC
Track and field — Diamond League: Zurich, 9 a.m., CNBC
College football — Ohio at Penn St., 9 a.m., ABC; Alabama at Texas, 9 a.m., Fox; South Carolina at Arkansas, 9 a.m., ESPN; Missouri at Kansas St., 9 a.m., ESPN2; Duke at Northwestern, 9 a.m., FS1; UTSA at Army, 9 a.m., CBSSN; S. Utah at Utah, 10:30 a.m., Pac-12; Marshall at Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m., NBC; Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Colorado at Air Force, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Washington St. at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m., Fox; Applachian St. at Texas A&M, 12:30 p.m.,, ESPN2; Memphis at Navy, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Houston at Texas Tech, 1 p.m., FS1; Portland St. at Washington, 1 p.m., Pac-12; Eastern Oregon at Whitworth, 1 p.m., SWX; Kentucky at Florida, 4 p.m., ESPN; Syracuse at UConn, 4 p.m., CBSSN; USC at Stanford, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Arizona St. at Oklahoma St., 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; Georgia Southern at Nebraska, 4:30 p.m., FS1; Eastern Washington at Oregon, 5:30 p.m., Pac-12; Baylor at BYU, 7:15 p.m., ESPN; Oregon St. at Fresno St., 7:30 p.m., CBSSN; Mississippi St. at Arizona, 8 p.m., FS1
Rugby — Men’s and women’s Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: day 2, 9:30 a.m., NBC; NRL women: Roosters vs. Knights, 8 p.m., FS2; NRL men: South Sydney at Sydney, 11 p.m., FS2
Women’s soccer — NWSL: San Diego at Washington, 10 a.m., CBS
Golf — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, third round, 11 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, second round, 2 p.m., TGC; Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, final round, 8 p.m., TGC
Tennis — U.S. Open: women’s championship, 1 p.m., ESPN
Auto racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Kansas Lottery 300, noon, USA; MotoAmerica Superbike: day 1, 5 p.m., FS2
MLB — L.A. Angels at Houston, 4 p.m., Fox; Atlanta at Seattle, 6 p.m., ROOT
SUNDAY
Golf — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, final round, 4 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, final round, 11 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, final round, 2 p.m., TGC
Rugby — Men’s and Women’s Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: day 3, 5 and 11:30 a.m., CNBC and 10 a.m., NBC
Auto racing — Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, 6 a.m., ESPN2; MotoAmerica Superbike: day 2, 11 a.m., FS2; MotoAmerica Superbike: The King of the Baggers, noon, FS2; NTT IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Monterey, noon, NBC; NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, noon, USA
Track and field — The New Balance 5th Avenue Mile, 9 a.m., NBC
Cycling — UCI: The Tour of Spain, final stage, 10 a.m., CNBC
Men’s lacrosse — PLL semifinal playoff: Waterdogs vs. Whipsnakes, 10 a.m., ABC
NFL — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 10 a.m., CBS; San Francisco at Chicago, 10 a.m., Fox; Kansas City at Arizona, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Green Bay at Minnesota, 1:25 p.m., Fox; Tampa Bay at Dallas, 5:15 p.m., NBC
Tennis — The U.S. Open: women’s doubles championship, 10 a.m., ESPN; The U.S. Open: men’s singles championship, 1 p.m., ESPN
Rodeo — PBR: The PBR Cowboy Days, day 3, 11 a.m., CBSSN
WNBA finals — Connecticut at Las Vegas, game 1, noon, ABC
College field hockey — North Carolina at Stanford, 1 p.m., Pac-12
Men’s college soccer — Air Force at Washington, 3 p.m., Pac-12
Women’s soccer — NWSL: Kansas City Current at NJ/NY Gotham FC, 3 p.m., CBSSN
Women’s college soccer — Cal St.-Fullerton at UCLA, 5 p.m., Pac-12
MLB — Atlanta at Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT; San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 5 p.m., ESPN