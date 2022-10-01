On this day ...
OCTOBER 1, 1975 — In the “Thrilla in Manila,” Muhammad Ali beat Joe Frazier in 14 rounds to retain his world heavyweight title.
Today
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Northern Colorado at Idaho, 6 p.m.
California at Washington State, 2:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Corban at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at Dar Walters Classic, 9 a.m. in Boise
COLLEGE SWIMMING AND DIVING
Idaho at College of Idaho, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE ROWING
Washington State at Burnaby Small Boat Invitational, 9 a.m. in Burnaby, B.C.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Garfield-Palouse vs. Liberty Christian, 7 p.m. at Hanford High School
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Oakesdale at Colfax, noon
Pomeroy, Garfield-Palouse, Deary, Colton at, Genesee hosts Pea and Lentil tournament, 8 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Lewiston at Lake City, noon
Moscow at Coeur d’Alene, noon
Bonners Ferry at Orofino, 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Coeur d’Alene at Moscow, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Clarkston, Moscow, Deary, Colfax, Asotin, Pomeroy, Potlatch, Clearwater Valley at Lewiston hosts Inland Empire Challenge at LCSC Course, 9 a.m.
Pullman, Garfield-Palouse at Battle for the 509, 9 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
College football — Alabama at Arkansas, 12:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); California at Washington State, 2:30 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450); Northern Colorado at Idaho, 6 p.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5), KZFN-FM (106.1), KORT-AM (1230), KLER-AM (1300); Arizona St. at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
MLB — Oakland at Seattle, 1 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Auto racing — Formula One: qualifying, 6 a.m., ESPN2; IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Petit Le Mans, 9 a.m., NBC and 4 p.m., USA; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Chevy Silverado 250, 9:30 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sparks 300, 1 p.m., USA
Tennis — Various tournaments, 6 a.m., Tennis
Men’s soccer — Serie A: Torino at Napoli, 6 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Wolverhampton at West Ham United, 9:30 a.m., USA
College football — Oklahoma at TCU, 9 a.m., ABC; Navy at Air Force, 9 a.m., CBS; Georgia St. at Army, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Kentucky at Mississippi, 9 a.m., ESPN; Purdue at Minnesota, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Michigan at Iowa, 9 a.m., Fox; Oregon St. at Utah, 11 a.m., Pac-12; Wake Forest at Florida St., 12:30 p.m., ABC; Alabama at Arkansas, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Fresno St. at UConn, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Northwestern at Penn St., 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Iowa St. at Kansas, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 12:30 p.m., Fox; Michigan St. at Maryland, 12:30 p.m., FS1; California at Washington St., 2:30 p.m., Pac-12; LSU at Auburn, 4 p.m., ESPN; NC State at Clemson, 4:30 p.m., ABC and ESPN2; San Jose St. at Wyoming, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN; West Virginia at Texas, 4:30 p.m., FS1; Colorado at Arizona, 6:30 p.m., Pac-12; Arizona St. at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; Stanford at Oregon, 8 p.m., FS1
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., FS2; Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Champagne Stakes and Miss Grillo Stakes, 1 p.m., NBC
Golf — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, third round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, third round, 1 p.m., TGC
MLB — Oakland at Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT; Tampa Bay at Houston, 4 p.m., Fox
Mixed martial arts — Bellator 286: Patricio Pitbull vs. Ádám Borics (featherweights), 7 p.m., Showtime
Women’s rugby — NRL grand final: Newcastle vs. Parramatta, 9:50 p.m., FS2
SUNDAY
Men’s rugby — NRL grand final: Penrith vs. Parramatta, 1:25 a.m., FS2
Auto racing — W Series: round 6, 1:40 a.m., ESPN2; Formula One: The Singapore Grand Prix, 4:55 a.m., ESPN2; NHRA: The NHRA Midwest Nationals, 11 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, 11 a.m., NBC
Tennis — Tallinn-WTA singles final, 3 a.m., Tennis; Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP singles finals, 6:30 a.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 7 p.m., Tennis
Golf — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, final round, 3:30 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, final round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, final round, 1 p.m., TGC
Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket, 5 a.m., FS1
NFL — Minnesota vs. New Orleans, 6:30 a.m., NFL Network; Buffalo at Baltimore, 10 a.m., CBS; Seattle at Detroit, 10 a.m., Fox; Denver at Las Vegas, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 5:15 p.m., NBC
Horse racing — The Prix De L’Arc De Triomphe, 6:30 a.m., FS2; America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Aston Villa at Leeds United, 8:30 a.m., USA; MLS: LA FC at Portland, noon, ABC; MLS: Seattle at Kansas City, 2 p.m., FS1; Liga MX: Mazatlán at Santos Laguna, 4 p.m., FS2
Women’s college volleyball — Georgia Tech at Louisville, 10 a.m., ESPN; Texas at Texas Tech, noon, ESPN; Washington St. at Stanford, noon, Pac-12; Washington at California, 2 p.m., Pac-12
MLB — Oakland at Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT; N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 4 p.m., ESPN
Men’s college soccer — Washington at UCLA, 4 p.m., Pac-12