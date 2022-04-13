On this day ...
APRIL 13, 1997 — Tiger Woods won the Masters by a record 12 strokes at Augusta National. Closing with a 69, Woods finished at 18-under-par 270, the lowest score in the Masters and he matched the most under par by anyone in any of the four Grand Slam events.
Today
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Washington State at Bryan Clay Invitational, 8 a.m. at Azusa, Calif.
Washington State at Mt. San Antonio College Relays, 11 a.m. in Walnut, Calif.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Potlatch at St. Maries, 4 p.m.
Asotin JV at Pomeroy, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
East Valley at Clarkston, 3:30 p.m.
Moscow at Pullman, 3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Pomeroy at Sun Willows, 1 p.m. at Tri-Cities
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 4 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — UEFA Champions League: Benfica at Liverpool, quarterfinal leg 2, noon, CBS; CONCACAF Champions League: Seattle at NY City FC, semifinal leg 2, 6 p.m., FS1
College golf — The Western Intercollegiate: final round, 1 p.m., TGC
Golf — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, first round, 4 p.m., TGC
NHL — N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 4 p.m., TNT; Los Angeles at Colorado, 6:30 p.m., TNT
MLB — Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 4 p.m., ROOT
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference play-in round: Charlotte at Atlanta, 4:15 p.m., ESPN; Western Conference play-in round: San Antonio at New Orleans, 6:35 p.m., ESPN
Tennis — Monte Carlo-ATP early rounds, 2 a.m. Thursday, Tennis
Rugby — NRL: North Queensland at Canberra, 2:30 a.m. Thursday, FS2