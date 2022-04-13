On this day ...

APRIL 13, 1997 — Tiger Woods won the Masters by a record 12 strokes at Augusta National. Closing with a 69, Woods finished at 18-under-par 270, the lowest score in the Masters and he matched the most under par by anyone in any of the four Grand Slam events.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Washington State at Bryan Clay Invitational, 8 a.m. at Azusa, Calif.

Washington State at Mt. San Antonio College Relays, 11 a.m. in Walnut, Calif.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Potlatch at St. Maries, 4 p.m.

Asotin JV at Pomeroy, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

East Valley at Clarkston, 3:30 p.m.

Moscow at Pullman, 3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Pomeroy at Sun Willows, 1 p.m. at Tri-Cities

SPORTS ON RADIO

MLB — Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 4 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s soccer — UEFA Champions League: Benfica at Liverpool, quarterfinal leg 2, noon, CBS; CONCACAF Champions League: Seattle at NY City FC, semifinal leg 2, 6 p.m., FS1

College golf — The Western Intercollegiate: final round, 1 p.m., TGC

Golf — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, first round, 4 p.m., TGC

NHL — N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 4 p.m., TNT; Los Angeles at Colorado, 6:30 p.m., TNT

MLB — Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 4 p.m., ROOT

NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference play-in round: Charlotte at Atlanta, 4:15 p.m., ESPN; Western Conference play-in round: San Antonio at New Orleans, 6:35 p.m., ESPN

Tennis — Monte Carlo-ATP early rounds, 2 a.m. Thursday, Tennis

Rugby — NRL: North Queensland at Canberra, 2:30 a.m. Thursday, FS2

