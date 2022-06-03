On this day ...
JUNE 1, 1932 — Lou Gehrig became the first major league player to hit four consecutive home runs in a game, giving the New York Yankees a 20-13 win over the Philadelphia A’s. Gehrig’s feat, however, was overshadowed by the resignation of John McGraw, manager of the New York Giants for 30 years.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NAIA World Series, Harris Field — Southeastern vs. Lewis-Clark State, continuation of title game, 8:15 a.m.
LEGION BASEBALL
Lewis-Clark Twins vs. NW Premier, 5:30 p.m., in Gonzaga Prep Tournament, Mt. Spokane
SPORTS ON RADIO
NAIA World Series — Southeastern vs. Lewis-Clark State, 8:15 a.m., KOZE (950).
MLB — Seattle at Rangers, 2 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7) and KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Golf — DP World Tour, Porsche European Open, 4 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour, Memorial Tournament, 11 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour, U.S. Women’s Open, noon, USA; Champions Tour, Principal Charity Classic, 3 p.m., TGC.
Tennis — French Open, 5:30 a.m., Tennis Channel; and 8 a.m., NBC.
Men’s soccer — UEFA Nations League, Kazakhstan vs. Azerbaikan, 6:50 a.m., FS2; Belgium vs. Netherlands, 11:30 a.m., FS1.
NAIA World Series — Southeastern vs. Lewis-Clark State, 8:15 a.m., ESPN3, SWX.
College baseball — NCAA tournament, Florida State vs. UCLA, 9 a.m., ESPN2; San Diego vs. Vanderbilt, 1 p.m.
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2.
Auto racing — Cup Series practice, 2 p.m., FS1; Camping Truck qualifying, 3 p.m., FS1; Xfinity qualifying, 5 p.m., FS1; NHRA qualifying, 6 p.m., FS1.
College softball — World Series, teams TBA, 4 and 6:30 p.m., ESPN2.
NHL playoffs — Tampa Bay at Rangers, 5 p.m., ESPN.
USFL — Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey, 5 p.m., USA.
Rugby — MLR, Austin at Houston, 6 p.m., FS2.
WNBA — Connecticut at Phoenix, 7 p.m., CBSSN.
Australian Rules Football — AFL Premiership, Sydney at Melbourne, 2 a.m., Saturday, FS2.
SATURDAY
Golf — DP World Tour, European Open, 4 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour, Memorial Tournament, 9:30 a.m., TGC, and 11:30 a.m., CBS; LPGA Tour, U.S. Open, 10 a.m, USA, and noon, NBC; Champions Tour, Principal Charity Classic, 11:30 a.m., TGC.
Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series, Whataburger Bassmaster Elite, 5 a.m., FS1.
Tennis — French Open, 6 a.m., Tennis Channel.
Auto racing — Cup Series qualifying, 8 a.m., FS1; Camping Truck Series, Toyota 200, 10:30 a.m., FS1; IMSA, WeatherTech SportsCare Championship, Detroit Grand Prix, noon, USA; Xfinity Series, acific Office Automation 147 Portland International, 1:30 p.m., FS1.
College baseball — teams TBA, 9 a.m., ESPN and ESPN2; 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., ESPN2.
College softball — World Series, noon, ABC, and 4 p.m., ESPN.
USFL — New Orleans vs. Birmingham, noon, FOX.
NHL playoffs — Colorado at Edmonton, 2 p.m., TNT.
MLB — teams TBA, 4 p.m., Fox.
Boxing — WBO main card, Kambosos Jr. vs. Haney, 6 p.m., ESPN.