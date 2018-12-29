On this day ...
DECEMBER 29, 1926 — Merlyn Phillips of the Montreal Maroons scored five seconds into the game at Chicago for an NHL record for the fastest goal to start a game. The mark would be matched three times.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho State at Idaho, 7 p.m.
Washington State vs. Santa Clara at Spokane, 11 a.m.
Concordia-Edmonton at Lewis-Clark State, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho at Idaho State, 1 p.m.
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Avista Holiday Tournament at the Activity Center — Championship game, Lewiston vs. Walla Walla, 4 p.m.; Third-place game, Lapwai vs. Wenatchee, 1 p.m.; Fourth-place game, Eastmont vs. Moscow, 10 a.m.; Seventh-place game, Muckleshoot Tribal vs. Clarkston, 11:30 a.m.
Pullman at West Valley (Eagle Holiday Classic), 5 p.m.
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Avista Holiday Tournament at the Activity Center — Championship game, Lewiston vs. Clarkston, 2:30 p.m.; Third-place game, North Central vs. Walla Walla, 11:30 a.m.; Fourth-place game, Lapwai vs. Moscow, 8:30 a.m.; Seventh-place game, Eastmont vs. Wenatchee, 1 p.m.
Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley High of Spokane — Colton at East Valley, 5 p.m.; Newport vs. Pullman, 5 p.m.; Colfax vs. Prosser, noon
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s basketball — Washington State vs. Santa Clara at Spokane, 11 a.m., 100.5 KQZB; Idaho State at Idaho, 7 p.m., KLER-AM (1300), KRPL-AM (1400); Concordia-Edmonton at Lewis-Clark State, 7 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)
SPORTS ON TV
Today
Soccer — Serie A, Juventus vs. Sampdoria, 3:25 a.m., ESPN2; Premier League Tottenham vs. Wolves, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League, Liverpool vs. Arsenal, 9:30 a.m., NBC.
College football — Belk Bowl: South Carolina vs. Virginia, 9 a.m., ABC; Peach Bowl: Florida vs. Michigan, 9 a.m., ESPN; Arizona Bowl: Nevada vs. Arkansas St., 10 a.m., CBSSN; Cotton Bowl (playoff semifinal): Notre Dame vs. Clemson, 1 p.m., ESPN; Orange Bowl (playoff semifinal): Oklahoma vs. Alabama, 5 p.m., ESPN.
College basketball — Davidson at North Carolina, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Howard at Georgetown, 9 a.m., FS1; Kentucky at Louisville, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Xavier at DePaul, 11 a.m., FS1; Georgia Southern at Dayton, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN; Belmont at Purdue, 1:30 p.m., FS1; Oregon at Boise St., 4:30 p.m., CBSSN.
Rugby — Premiership, Harlequins vs. Wasps, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN.
Skiing — FIS Alpine World Cup at Italy, men’s super-g, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN; FIS Alpine continued, 2 p.m., NBC.
Mixed martial arts — UFC 232 Prelims, 5 p.m., FS1.
Boxing — PBC Fight Night, 7 p.m., FS1.
SUNday
Soccer — Southampton vs. Manchester City, 6:10 a.m., NBCSN; Manchester United vs. Bournemouth, 8:25 a.m., NBCSN.
Women’s college basketball — Iowa at Michigan State, 10 a.m., ESPN2.
NFL — New York Jets at New England, 10 a.m., CBS; Dallas at New York Giants, 10 a.m., FOX; Arizona at Seattle, 1 p.m., FOX; Oakland at Kansas City, 1:25 p.m., FOX; Indianapolis at Tennessee, 5:20 p.m., NBC.
Rugby — Bath vs. Leicester, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN.