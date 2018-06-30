On this day ...
JUNE 30, 1965 - The NFL granted Atlanta a franchise.
Today
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Palouse Summer Series - Bailey Brayton Field, Pullman - Rock Creek vs. City Baseball, 9 a.m.; Boise Gems vs. Spokane Expos, noon; Pullman Patriots vs. Washington Rush, 3 p.m.; River City Athletics vs. Boys of Summer 6 p.m.; Northwest Premier vs. Washington Wave, 9 p.m. Harris Field, Lewiston - River City Athletics vs. Seattle Tides, 1 p.m.; Walla Walla Bears vs. Seattle Tides, 4 p.m.; L-C Twins vs. Boise Gems, 7 p.m. Colfax - Kalispell Lakers vs. Northwest Naturals, 11 a.m.; Rock Creek vs. Washington Wave, 2 p.m.; Washington Rush vs. Northwest Naturals, 6:30 p.m.
Walla Walla Tournament, Borleske Stadium - Moscow Blue Devils vs. Walla Walla Bruins, 5:15 p.m.
Northern Lakes at Orofino Merchants (2), 2 p.m.
Pullman Posse at Othello (2), noon
Trail at Whitman County Cougars (2), 1 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Major League Baseball - Kansas City at Seattle, 7:10 p.m., KRLC-AM (1350), KLER-AM (1300), KMAX-AM (840).
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Auto racing - Austrian Grand Prix, practice, 2:55 a.m., ESPN2; Austrian Grand Prix, qualifying, 5:55 a.m., ESPN2; Overton's 400, practice, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN; Overton's 300, qualifying, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN; Overton's 400, final practice, 11 a.m., NBCSN; Overton's 300, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN; Overton's 400, qualifying, 4 p.m., NBCSN.
Golf - European PGA Tour, 4:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour, noon, CBS; LPGA Tour, noon, NBC; U.S. Senior Open, 1 p.m., FS1.
World Cup - France vs. Argentina, 7 a.m., FOX; Uraguay vs. Portugal, 11 a.m., FOX.
Major League Soccer - Portland at Seattle, 1:30 p.m., FOX.
College baseball - College Home Run Derby, 5 p.m., ESPN2.
Boxing - Ramirez vs. Angulo, 6 p.m., ESPN.
Major League Baseball - Kansas City at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT.
SUNDAY
Golf - European PGA Tour, 4:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour, noon, CBS; LPGA Tour, noon, NBC; U.S. Senior Open, 1 p.m., FS1.
Auto racing - Austrian Grand Prix, 6:05 a.m., ESPN2; WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, 6:30 a.m., FS1; Monster Energy Cup Series, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN.
World Cup - Spain vs. Russia, 7 a.m., FOX; Croatia vs. Denmark, 11 a.m., FOX.
Special Olympics - USA Games, 12:30 p.m., ABC.
Major League Baseball - Kansas City at Seattle, 1:10 p.m., ROOT; Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 5 p.m., ESPN.