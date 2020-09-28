On this day ...
SEPTEMBER 28, 1920 — A Chicago grand jury indicted eight members of the Chicago White Sox on charges of fixing the 1919 World Series, known as the “Black Sox Scandal.” White Sox owner Charles Comiskey immediately suspended the eight players.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Moscow at Coeur d’Alene, 7 p.m.
Grangeville at Nezperce, 7 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Kamiah, 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Orofino at Priest River, 3:30 p.m.
Spartan Invitational, Deyo Reservoir, Weippe, 4:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — French Open, 2 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, Tennis Channel.
Bowling — PBA, Division Semifinals, 4 p.m. and 6 p.,m ., FS1.
NFL — Kansas City at Baltimore, 5:15 p.m., ESPN.
NHL playoffs — Tampa Bay at Dallas, 5 p.m., NBC.
Men’s soccer — Gold Cup Draw, 5 p.m., FS2.
KBO baseball — SK at NC, 2:25 a.m. Tuesday, ESPN2.