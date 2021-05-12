On this day ...
MAY 12, 1996 — A three-way dead heat was run at Yakima (Wash.) Meadows, the 20th such finish in thoroughbred racing history. In the day’s third race, a trio of $8,000 claimers — Fly Like A Angel, Allihaveonztheradio and Terri After Five — crossed the finish line together after a one-mile race.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Moscow at Sandpoint, 3 p.m. in Game 2 of best-of-3 Class 4A district tournament championship series
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Lapwai at Prairie, 5 p.m. in Class 1A district tournament first round
SPORTS ON TV
Golf — European Tour: The Betfred British Masters, first round, 6 a.m., TGC
Men’s soccer — Serie A: Juventus at Sassuolo, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2; Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea, 12:10 p.m., NBCSN
NBA — Washington at Atlanta, 4:15 p.m., ESPN; Portland at Utah, 6:35 p.m., ESPN
NFL — 2021 schedule release, 5 p.m., ESPN2, FS1 and NFL Network
NHL — Minnesota at St. Louis, 6 p.m., NBCSN
MLB — Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 7 p.m., ROOT
Tennis — Rome-ATP/WTA early rounds, 1 a.m. Thursday, Tennis