NOVEMBER 13, 1992 — Riddick Bowe won the world heavyweight championship with a unanimous decision against Evander Holyfield.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Idaho at Montana State, noon
Washington State at Oregon, 7:30 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Montana Western at Lewis-Clark State, 7 p.m. in Clearwater River Casino & Lodge Classic
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Rocky Mountain College at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m. in Twin Rivers Physical Therapy Classic
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Stanford at Washington State, 8 p.m.
Northern Colorado at Idaho, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Montana at Washington State, 5 p.m. in NCAA tournament first round
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SWIMMING AND DIVING
Grand Canyon at Idaho, 10 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Lapwai at Raft River, Noon in Class 1A Division I state tournament semifinal-round game
Kendrick vs. Castleford, 1 p.m. in Class 1A Division II state tournament semifinal-round game at Kibbie Dome
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Lewiston at Mountain View, 1 p.m.
Moscow at Lake City, 3 p.m.
Salmon River at Clearwater Valley, 5 p.m.
Troy at St. Maries, 2:30 p.m.
New Plymouth at Orofino, noon
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Clarkston at Pullman, 2 p.m. in Class 2A district tournament semifinal
West Valley-Shadle Park winner vs. Clarkston-Pullman winner, 4 p.m. in Class 2A district tournament final at Pullman
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Clarkston, Pullman at Class 2A state meet, 8:30 a.m. at King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way
SPORTS ON RADIO
College football — Idaho at Montana State, noon, KOZE-AM (950), KZFN-FM (106.1), KORT-AM (1230), KLER-AM (1300); Washington State at Oregon, 7:30 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450)
High school girls’ basketball — Moscow at Lake City, 3 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)
Women’s college basketball — Rocky Mountain College at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m. in Twin Rivers Physical Therapy Classic, KOZE-AM (950)
Men’s college basketball — Montana Western at Lewis-Clark State, 7 p.m. in Clearwater River Casino & Lodge Classic, KOZE-AM (950)
College volleyball — Stanford at Washington State, 8 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., FS2
Auto racing — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Motul Petit Le Mans, 9 a.m., NBC and noon, NBCSN
College football — Michigan at Penn St., 9 a.m., ABC; Oklahoma at Baylor, 9 a.m., Fox; Mississippi St. at Auburn, 9 a.m., ESPN; Northwestern at Wisconsin, 9 a.m., ESPN2; West Virginia at Kansas St., 9 a.m., FS1; Bucknell at Army, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Utah at Arizona, 11 a.m., Pac-12; Idaho at Montana St., noon, SWX; Purdue at Ohio St., 12:30 p.m., ABC; Georgia at Tennesee, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Miami (Fla.) at Florida St., 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; UAB at Marshall, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Maryland at Michigan St., 1 p.m., Fox; Stanford at Oregon St., 2:30 p.m., Pac-12; Texas A&M at Mississippi, 4 p.m., ESPN; Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Arizona St. at Washington, 4 p.m., FS1; Air Force at Colorado St., 4 p.m., CBSSN; Notre Dame at Virginia, 4:30 p.m., ABC; TCU at Oklahoma St., 5 p.m., Fox; Colorado at UCLA, 6 p.m., Pac-12; Washington St. at Oregon, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; Utah St. at San Jose St., 7:30 p.m., FS1; Nevada at San Diego St., 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
Men’s college basketball — Coppin St. at UConn, 9 a.m., FS2; Dartmouth at Georgetown, 11 a.m., FS2; St. Peter’s at St. John’s, 1 p.m., FS2; Cent. Michigan at DePaul, 3 p.m., FS2; Troy at Butler, 5 p.m., FS2; Texas at Gonzaga, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Golf — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, third round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, third round, 1 p.m., TGC
Tennis — Stockholm-ATP singles final, 7 a.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, noon, Tennis; WTA Finals round robin, 5:30 p.m., Tennis; WTT: Orange County vs. New York, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN
Men’s college hockey — Wisconsin at Notre Dame, 2 p.m., NBCSN
NBA — Miami at Utah, 2 p.m., ROOT
Boxing — Championship Boxing: David Benavidez vs. Kyrone Davis (super middleweights), 6 p.m., Showtime
NHL — Minnesota at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT
SUNDAY
Golf — European Tour: The Dubai Championship, final round, midnight, TGC; PGA Tour: The Houston Open, final round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, final round, 1 p.m., TGC
Tennis — ATP Finals doubles round robin, 2:30 and 9:30 a.m., 2:30 a.m. Monday, Tennis; ATP Finals singles round robin, 5 a.m., Tennis; WTA Finals, ATP Finals round robin, noon, Tennis; WTA Finals round robin, 5:30 p.m., Tennis; WTT: San Diego vs. Orange County, 6 p.m., NBCSN
Women’s soccer — FASL: Manchester United at Everton, 4:30 a.m., NBCSN; FASL: Chelsea at Manchester City, 9:30 a.m., NBC; NWSL Playoff: Washington at OL Reign, noon, CBSSN; NWSL Playoff: Chicago at Portland FC, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Redfish Cup Championship, 5 a.m., FS1
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 8:30 and 11 a.m., FS2
Auto racing — Formula One: The Heineken Brazilian Grand Prix, 8:55 a.m., ESPN2; FIM MotoGP: final round, 11:30 a.m., NBC; NHRA: The Auto Club NHRA Finals, 1 p.m., FS1
Men’s college basketball — Yale at Seton Hall, 9 a.m., FS1; Florida St. at Florida, 10 a.m., ESPN; Drexel at Syracuse, 2 p.m., ESPN2; Asheville Championship: teams TBD, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
Men’s college soccer — Big East tournament championship: Providence vs. Georgetown, 9 a.m., FS2
NFL — Cleveland at New England, 10 a.m., CBS; Atlanta at Dallas, 10 a.m., Fox; Seattle at Green Bay, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Kansas City at Las Vegas, 5:20 p.m., NBC
Men’s soccer — FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Spain vs. Sweden, 11:30 a.m., ABC
Women’s college basketball — Texas at Stanford, noon, ESPN; Gonzaga at Montana, 1 p.m., SWX; Kentucky at Indiana, 2 p.m., ESPN
Women’s college volleyball — UCLA at Oregon, noon, Pac-12
Figure skating — ISU: The Grand Prix of Japan, 1 p.m., NBC
NBA — Portland at Denver, 5 p.m., ROOT