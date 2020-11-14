On this day ...
NOVEMBER 14, 2010 — John Force won his NHRA-record 15th Funny Car season championship, completing an improbable and emotional comeback from a horrific accident in Dallas three years ago that left the 61-year-old star’s racing future in serious jeopardy. Force became the oldest champion in NHRA history on the same day the series crowned its youngest champion, 20-year-old Pro Stock Motorcycle rider LE Tonglet.
Today
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Oregon at Washington State, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
Seattle University at Idaho, 11 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Deary at Logos, 2:30 p.m.
St. Maries at Lapwai, 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
College football — Oregon at Washington State, 4 p.m., KTHR-FM (104.3/103.9), KCLX-AM (1450)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Auto racing — IMSA Weathertech Series: 12 Hours of Sebring, 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., NBCSN; IMSA Weathertech Series: 12 Hours of Sebring, noon, NBC;
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 8:30 a.m., FS2
College football — Indiana at Michigan State, 9 a.m., ABC; TCU at West Virginia, 9 a.m., Fox; Miami at Virginia Tech, 9 a.m., ESPN; Army at Tulane, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Penn State at Nebraska, 9 a.m., FS1; Fresno State at Utah State, 11:30 a.m., FS2; Notre Dame at Boston College, 12:30 p.m., ABC; USC at Arizona, 12:30 p.m., Fox; Colorado at Stanford, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; South Florida at Houston, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Baylor at Texas Tech, 1 p.m., FS1; Nevada at New Mexico, 3:30 p.m., FS2; Oregon at Washington State, 4 p.m., Fox; Arkansas at Florida, 4 p.m., ESPN; SMU at Tulsa, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Wisconsin at Michigan, 4:30 p.m., ABC; UNLV at San Jose State, 7:30 p.m., FS2; Oregon State at Washington, 8 p.m., FS1
Golf — The Masters, third round, 10 a.m., CBS
Boxing — PBC Fight night: Amilcar Vidal vs. Edward Ortiz (middleweights), 5 p.m., FS1; Top Rank: Terence Crawford vs. Kell Brook (welterweights), 7 p.m., ESPN
SUNDAY
Auto racing — Formula One: The Turkish Grand Prix, 2:05 a.m., ESPN; FIM Moto GP: The Valencian Community Grand Prix, 4:30 a.m., NBCSN
Tennis — ATP World Tour Finals: doubles round robin, 4 and 10 a.m., Tennis; ATP World Tour Finals: singles round robin, 6 a.m. and noon, Tennis
Women’s soccer — FASL: Chelsea at Arsenal, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
College football — California at UCLA, 9 a.m., FS1
Golf — The Masters, final round, 10 a.m., CBS
NFL — Tampa Bay at Carolina, 10 a.m., Fox; Buffalo at Arizona, 1:05 p.m., CBS; Seattle at L.A. Rams, 1:25 p.m., Fox; Baltimore at New England, 5:20 p.m., NBC
Men’s soccer — UEFA Nations League: England at Belgium, 11:30 a.m., ESPN
Bowling — PBA: Playoffs, Final Four, 4 p.m., FS1