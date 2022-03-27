On this day ...
MARCH 27, 1983 — Larry Holmes won a unanimous 12-round decision against Lucien Rodriguez to retain his world heavyweight title in his hometown of Scranton, Pa.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
British Columbia at Lewis-Clark State, 11 a.m.
Washington State at Stanford, 1 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at Northern Arizona, 9 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — NCAA tournament regional final: Kansas vs. Miami (Fla.), 11 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); NCAA tournament regional final: North Carolina vs. Saint Peter’s, 1:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
College baseball — British Columbia at Lewis-Clark State, 11 a.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5); Washington State at Stanford, 1 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
SPORTS ON TV
Golf — PGA Tour: The WGC Dell Technologies, Match Play semifinals, 7 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort Championship, final round, 11 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The WGC Dell Technologies, Match Play final, noon, NBC; LPGA Tour: The JTBC Classic, final round, 2 p.m., TGC
Tennis — Miami Open-WTA/ATP early rounds, 8 a.m., Tennis
Auto racing — Formula One: The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, 9:55 a.m., ESPN; NASCAR Cup Series: The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, 12:30 p.m., Fox
Women’s college beach volleyball — Pac-12 South Invitational: Washington vs. California, 8 a.m., Pac-12; Pac-12 South Invitational: Stanford vs. Utah, 9 a.m., Pac-12; Pac-12 South Invitational: California vs. Oregon, 10 a.m., Pac-12; Pac-12 South Invitational: Washington vs. Southern Cal, 11:15 a.m., Pac-12
College softball — LSU at Arkansas, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Arizona St. at Arizona, 2 p.m., Pac-12
College baseball — Army at Navy, 11 a.m., CBSSN
NHL — Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 11 a.m., TNT
Men’s college basketball — NCAA tournament regional final: Kansas vs. Miami (Fla.), 11 a.m., CBS; NCAA tournament regional final: North Carolina vs. Saint Peter’s, 1:30 p.m., CBS
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS1
Men’s college hockey — NCAA tournament quarterfinal: Minnesota vs. W. Michigan, 1 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament quarterfinal: Quinnipiac vs. Michigan, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
Men’s soccer — MLS: Orlando City SC at Portland, 1 p.m., ESPN; FIFA World Cup qualifier: U.S. vs. Panama, 4 p.m., FS1
Women’s college basketball — NCAA tournament regional final: South Carolina vs. Creighton, 4 p.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament regional final, Texas vs. Stanford, 6 p.m., ESPN
NBA — Utah at Dallas, 4:30 p.m., ROOT
Monday
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Lewis-Clark State at WWU Wine Valley Invitational, 8 a.m. in Walla Walla
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Lewis-Clark State at WWU Wine Valley Invitational, 8 a.m. in Walla Walla
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Pullman at Moscow, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Prairie vs. Garfield-Palouse, 6 p.m. in Lewiston
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Miami Open-WTA/ATP early rounds, 8 a.m., Tennis
MLB spring training — Texas vs. Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT
Women’s college basketball — NCAA tournament regional final: NC State vs. UConn, 4 p.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament regional final: Louisville vs. Michigan, 6 p.m., ESPN
Women’s PHF hockey — The Isobel Cup final: TBD, 6 p.m., ESPN2
NHL — Seattle at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m., ROOT