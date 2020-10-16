On this day ...

OCTOBER 16, 1932 — After a 0-0 tie earlier in the season, the Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 2-0.

Today

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Post Falls at Lewiston, 7 p.m.

Moscow at Sandpoint, 7 p.m.

Lewis County vs Timberline at Craigmont, 7 p.m.

Kamiah at Potlatch, 4 p.m.

Troy at Clearwater Valley, 7 p.m.

Lapwai at Lakeside, 7 p.m.Grangeville at Orofino, 7 p.m.

Kendrick at Deary, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

Grangeville vs. Coeur d’Alene Charter, 6 p.m. in Class 3A district tournament semifinal at Fields at Real Life, Post Falls

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

Timberlake vs. Grangeville, 4 p.m. in Class 3A district tournament semifinal at Fields at Real Life, Post Falls

SPORTS ON RADIO

High school football — Post Falls at Lewiston, 7 p.m., KZBG-FN (99.1); Grangeville at Orofino, 7 p.m., KORT-FM (92.7), KLER-AM (1300)

SPORTS ON TV

TODAY

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2

Golf — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, first round, 11 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, second round, 2 p.m., TGC

MLB playoffs — American League Championship Series: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, Game 6, 3 p.m., TBS; National League Championship Series: LA Dodgers vs. Atlanta, Game 5, 6 p.m., FS1

College football — SMU at Tulane, 3 p.m., ESPN; BYU at Houston, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Auto racing — ARCA Menards Series: The Speediatrics 150, Kansas Speedway, 5:30 p.m., FS2

College volleyball — Texas at Kansas State, 6 p.m., ESPN2

SATURDAY

KBO baseball — Kia at LG, 12:55 a.m., ESPN2

Australian rules football — AFL: Geelong at Brisbane, preliminary final, 1:30 a.m., FS2

Rugby — NRL: Penrith at South Sydney, preliminary final, 1:30 a.m., FS1

Tennis — Various tournaments, 2 a.m., Tennis; Ultimate Tennis Showdown 3: round robin, 9:30 a.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 3 a.m. Sunday, Tennis

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Liverpool at Everton, 4:25 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Southampton at Chelsea, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester City, 9:30 a.m., NBC; Ligx MX: Puebla FC at Rayados de Monterrey, 3 p.m., FS2

Golf — European Tour: The Scottish Championship, third round, 5 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, second round, 11:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, third round, 2 p.m., TGC; European Tour: The Scottish Championship, final round, 4 a.m., TGC

College football — Clemson at Georgia Tech, 9 a.m., ABC; Kansas at West Virginia, 9 a.m., Fox; Auburn at South Carolina, 9 a.m., ESPN; Navy at East Carolina, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Louisville at Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m., NBC; UCF at Memphis, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Massachusetts at Georgia Southern, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Texas A&M at Mississippi State, 1 p.m., ESPN; North Carolina at Florida State, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Southern Mississippi at UTEP, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; Georgia at Alabama, 5 p.m., CBS

Auto racing — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: Motul Petit Le Mans, 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., NBCSN; NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Clean Harbors 200, 1 p.m., Fox; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, 4 p.m., NBCSN

Bowling — PBA playoffs: round of 16, 3 p.m., Fox

Boxing — Top Rank: Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez (lightweights), 7 p.m., ESPN

