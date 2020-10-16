On this day ...
OCTOBER 16, 1932 — After a 0-0 tie earlier in the season, the Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 2-0.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Post Falls at Lewiston, 7 p.m.
Moscow at Sandpoint, 7 p.m.
Lewis County vs Timberline at Craigmont, 7 p.m.
Kamiah at Potlatch, 4 p.m.
Troy at Clearwater Valley, 7 p.m.
Lapwai at Lakeside, 7 p.m.Grangeville at Orofino, 7 p.m.
Kendrick at Deary, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Grangeville vs. Coeur d’Alene Charter, 6 p.m. in Class 3A district tournament semifinal at Fields at Real Life, Post Falls
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
Timberlake vs. Grangeville, 4 p.m. in Class 3A district tournament semifinal at Fields at Real Life, Post Falls
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school football — Post Falls at Lewiston, 7 p.m., KZBG-FN (99.1); Grangeville at Orofino, 7 p.m., KORT-FM (92.7), KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Golf — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, first round, 11 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, second round, 2 p.m., TGC
MLB playoffs — American League Championship Series: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, Game 6, 3 p.m., TBS; National League Championship Series: LA Dodgers vs. Atlanta, Game 5, 6 p.m., FS1
College football — SMU at Tulane, 3 p.m., ESPN; BYU at Houston, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Auto racing — ARCA Menards Series: The Speediatrics 150, Kansas Speedway, 5:30 p.m., FS2
College volleyball — Texas at Kansas State, 6 p.m., ESPN2
SATURDAY
KBO baseball — Kia at LG, 12:55 a.m., ESPN2
Australian rules football — AFL: Geelong at Brisbane, preliminary final, 1:30 a.m., FS2
Rugby — NRL: Penrith at South Sydney, preliminary final, 1:30 a.m., FS1
Tennis — Various tournaments, 2 a.m., Tennis; Ultimate Tennis Showdown 3: round robin, 9:30 a.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 3 a.m. Sunday, Tennis
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Liverpool at Everton, 4:25 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Southampton at Chelsea, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester City, 9:30 a.m., NBC; Ligx MX: Puebla FC at Rayados de Monterrey, 3 p.m., FS2
Golf — European Tour: The Scottish Championship, third round, 5 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, second round, 11:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, third round, 2 p.m., TGC; European Tour: The Scottish Championship, final round, 4 a.m., TGC
College football — Clemson at Georgia Tech, 9 a.m., ABC; Kansas at West Virginia, 9 a.m., Fox; Auburn at South Carolina, 9 a.m., ESPN; Navy at East Carolina, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Louisville at Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m., NBC; UCF at Memphis, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Massachusetts at Georgia Southern, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Texas A&M at Mississippi State, 1 p.m., ESPN; North Carolina at Florida State, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Southern Mississippi at UTEP, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; Georgia at Alabama, 5 p.m., CBS
Auto racing — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: Motul Petit Le Mans, 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., NBCSN; NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Clean Harbors 200, 1 p.m., Fox; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, 4 p.m., NBCSN
Bowling — PBA playoffs: round of 16, 3 p.m., Fox
Boxing — Top Rank: Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez (lightweights), 7 p.m., ESPN