On this day ...
JANUARY 27, 1991 — The New York Giants survived the closest Super Bowl ever when Scott Norwood’s 47-yard field goal attempt with eight seconds left goes wide. The Giants won their second Super Bowl in five years, 20-19 over the Buffalo Bills.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Southern Utah at Idaho, 6:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho at Southern Utah, 5:30 p.m. PST
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Timberline at Kamiah JV, 4:30 p.m.
Logos at Colton, 7 p.m.
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Timberline at Kamiah, 6 p.m.
Oakesdale at Genesee, 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
College basketball — Idaho women at Southern Utah, 5:30 p.m., KMAX-AM (840); Southern Utah at Idaho men, 6:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400).
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Australian Open, midnight, ESPN2, and 4 p.m., Tennis.
Men’s basketball — North Carolina at North Carolina State, 4 p.m., ESPN; Kansas at Oklahoma State, 6 p.m., ESPN.
Women’s basketball — Winter Tour Exhibition, U.S. at Connecticut, 4 p.m., ESPN2.
NFL — Super Bowl Opening Night, 4 p.m., FS1.
NHL — Tampa Bay at Dallas, 5 p.m., NBCSN.