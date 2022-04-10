On this day ...

APRIL 10, 2005 — Tiger Woods won the Masters with a spectacular finish of birdies and bogeys. Woods turned back a surprising challenge from Chris DiMarco with a 15-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole to capture his fourth green jacket.

Today

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon, 11 a.m.

Washington State at Arizona, noon

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Montana State vs. Idaho at LCSC Tennis Courts, 10 a.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Idaho at Northern Arizona, 9 a.m.

Stanford at Washington State, 11 a.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE ROWING

Washington State at Pac-12 Invitational, 8:40 a.m. in Las Vegas

SPORTS ON RADIO

College baseball — Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon, 11 a.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5); Washington State at Arizona, noon, KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)

MLB — Seattle at Minnesota, 11 a.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300); Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 4 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Burnley at Norwich City, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester City, 8:30 a.m., USA; MLS: Atlanta United FC at Charlotte FC, 10:30 a.m., ABC; MLS: Minnesota United FC at Austin FC, 4:30 p.m., FS1

Tennis — Charleston-WTA doubles final, 8 a.m., Tennis; Charleston-WTA singles final, 10:30 a.m., Tennis

Bowling — PBA Playoffs: round of 16, 9 and 11 a.m., FS1

Men’s college lacrosse — Bucknell at Lehigh, 10 a.m., CBSSN

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2 and 1 p.m., FS1

NHL — Boston at Washington, 10:30 a.m., TNT; Nashville at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m., TNT

Auto racing — FIM MotoGP: The Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas, 10:30 a.m., NBC; IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, 12:30 p.m., NBC

College softball — Tennessee at Georgia, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2; Arizona at Oregon St., 11 a.m., Pac-12; Alabama at Florida, 1 p.m., ESPN2

Golf — PGA Tour: The Masters, final round, 11 a.m., CBS

NBA — Indiana at Brooklyn, 12:45 p.m., ESPN; Boston at Memphis, 4 p.m., TNT; Golden State at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m., TNT; Utah at Portland, 6:30 p.m., ROOT

College baseball — Washington at California, 1 p.m., Pac-12

Rodeo — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, round 3 & championship round, 2 p.m., CBSSN

College acrobatics — Baylor at Oregon, 4 p.m., Pac-12

MLB — Seattle at Minnesota, 11 a.m., ROOT; Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 4 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2

Rugby — MLR: Rugby United New York at Los Angeles, 4 p.m., FS2

Monday

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Lewis-Clark State at Corban Invitational, 8 a.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Idaho at Redhawk Invitational, 8 a.m. at University Place, Wash.

Lewis-Clark State at Corban Invitational, 8 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Potlatch at Kamiah, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Troy at Potlatch, 4:30 p.m.

Lapwai at Kendrick, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Pullman at Rogers, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Asotin at Deer Park, 2 p.m.

Orofino at Mullan, 10 a.m. at Pinehurst

SPORTS ON RADIO

MLB — Seattle at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7)

SPORTS ON TV

Tennis — Monte Carlo-ATP early rounds, 2 a.m., Tennis

MLB — N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Seattle at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m., ROOT

College golf — The Western Intercollegiate: first round, 4 p.m., TGC

WNBA — Draft, 4 p.m., ESPN

