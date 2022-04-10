On this day ...
APRIL 10, 2005 — Tiger Woods won the Masters with a spectacular finish of birdies and bogeys. Woods turned back a surprising challenge from Chris DiMarco with a 15-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole to capture his fourth green jacket.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon, 11 a.m.
Washington State at Arizona, noon
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Montana State vs. Idaho at LCSC Tennis Courts, 10 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at Northern Arizona, 9 a.m.
Stanford at Washington State, 11 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE ROWING
Washington State at Pac-12 Invitational, 8:40 a.m. in Las Vegas
SPORTS ON RADIO
College baseball — Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon, 11 a.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5); Washington State at Arizona, noon, KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
MLB — Seattle at Minnesota, 11 a.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300); Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 4 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Burnley at Norwich City, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester City, 8:30 a.m., USA; MLS: Atlanta United FC at Charlotte FC, 10:30 a.m., ABC; MLS: Minnesota United FC at Austin FC, 4:30 p.m., FS1
Tennis — Charleston-WTA doubles final, 8 a.m., Tennis; Charleston-WTA singles final, 10:30 a.m., Tennis
Bowling — PBA Playoffs: round of 16, 9 and 11 a.m., FS1
Men’s college lacrosse — Bucknell at Lehigh, 10 a.m., CBSSN
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2 and 1 p.m., FS1
NHL — Boston at Washington, 10:30 a.m., TNT; Nashville at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m., TNT
Auto racing — FIM MotoGP: The Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas, 10:30 a.m., NBC; IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, 12:30 p.m., NBC
College softball — Tennessee at Georgia, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2; Arizona at Oregon St., 11 a.m., Pac-12; Alabama at Florida, 1 p.m., ESPN2
Golf — PGA Tour: The Masters, final round, 11 a.m., CBS
NBA — Indiana at Brooklyn, 12:45 p.m., ESPN; Boston at Memphis, 4 p.m., TNT; Golden State at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m., TNT; Utah at Portland, 6:30 p.m., ROOT
College baseball — Washington at California, 1 p.m., Pac-12
Rodeo — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, round 3 & championship round, 2 p.m., CBSSN
College acrobatics — Baylor at Oregon, 4 p.m., Pac-12
MLB — Seattle at Minnesota, 11 a.m., ROOT; Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 4 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2
Rugby — MLR: Rugby United New York at Los Angeles, 4 p.m., FS2
Monday
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Lewis-Clark State at Corban Invitational, 8 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho at Redhawk Invitational, 8 a.m. at University Place, Wash.
Lewis-Clark State at Corban Invitational, 8 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Potlatch at Kamiah, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Troy at Potlatch, 4:30 p.m.
Lapwai at Kendrick, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Pullman at Rogers, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Asotin at Deer Park, 2 p.m.
Orofino at Mullan, 10 a.m. at Pinehurst
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Monte Carlo-ATP early rounds, 2 a.m., Tennis
MLB — N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Seattle at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m., ROOT
College golf — The Western Intercollegiate: first round, 4 p.m., TGC
WNBA — Draft, 4 p.m., ESPN