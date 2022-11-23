On this day ...
NOVEMBER 23, 1984 — Doug Flutie passed for 472 yards and led Boston College to a 47-45 upset victory against Miami with a final-second Hail Mary touchdown throw to Gerard Phelan.
On this day ...
NOVEMBER 23, 1984 — Doug Flutie passed for 472 yards and led Boston College to a 47-45 upset victory against Miami with a final-second Hail Mary touchdown throw to Gerard Phelan.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho at Cal Poly, 4 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — Idaho at Cal Poly, 4 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Davis Cup quarterfinal: Spain vs. Croatia, 7 a.m., Tennis; Davis Cup quarterfinal: United States vs. Italy, 1 a.m. Thursday, Tennis
Men’s soccer — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. Costa Rica, 8 a.m., Fox; FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Belgium vs. Canada, 11 a.m., Fox; FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Cameroon, 2 a.m. Thursday, FS1
Men’s college basketball — American U. at Georgetown, 8:30 a.m., FS2; Battle 4 Atlantis quarterfinal: NC State vs. Kansas, 9 a.m., ESPN; Battle 4 Atlantis quarterfinal: Dayton vs. Wisconsin, 11:30 a.m., ESPN; Maui Invitational fifth-place game: teams TBD, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2; Maui Invitational championship: TBD, 2 p.m., ESPN; Battle 4 Atlantis quarterfinal: BYU vs. Southern Cal, 2 p.m., ESPN2; Cancun Challenge Riviera Division third-place game: teams TBD, 3 p.m., CBSSN: Merrimack at Providence, 4 p.m., FS2; Battle 4 Atlantis quarterfinal: Butler vs. Tennessee, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; Cancun Challenge Riviera Division championship: teams TBD, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN; Maui Invitational third-place game: teams TBD, 7 p.m., ESPN2; SoCal Challenge Surf Division championship: Minnesota vs. UNLV, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN; Pepperdine at UCLA, 7:30 p.m., Pac-12; Wooden Legacy semifinal: Saint Mary’s (Calif.) vs. Vanderbilt, 9 p.m., ESPN2; SoCal Challenge Surf Division third-place game: California Baptist vs. S. Illinois, 10 p.m., CBSSN
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
Women’s college volleyball — Utah at Arizona St., 1 p.m., Pac-12; Southern Cal at Washington, 5:30 p.m., Pac-12
NHL — Philadelphia at Washington, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Ottawa at Vegas, 7 p.m., TNT
NBA — Dallas at Boston, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 7:05 p.m., ESPN
Golf — DP World Tour: The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, first round, 6:30 p.m., TGC; DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, first round, 2 a.m. Thursday, TGC
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today and you'll never see this pop-up again!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.