On this day ...
JANUARY 4, 1970 — The Minnesota Vikings became the first expansion team to win the NFL title, beating the Cleveland Browns 27-7 in 8-degree temperatures in Bloomington, Minn.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State vs. William Jessup, Caldwell, Idaho, noon PST
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League, Liverpool at Southampton, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN.
Men’s basketball — West Virginia at Oklahoma State, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Colorado State at San Diego State, 6 p.m., FS1.
Women’s basketball — Indiana at Maryland, 4 p.m., ESP2.