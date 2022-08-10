On this day ...

AUGUST 10, 2012 — The United States won the women’s 400-meter relay in a world-record time of 40.82 seconds that gave the Americans their first Olympic victory in the event since 1996. Tianna Madison, Allyson Felix, Bianca Knight and Carmelita Jeter combined for a perfect trip around the track that ended a string of disappointments for the U.S. in the marquee relay.

