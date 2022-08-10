AUGUST 10, 2012 — The United States won the women’s 400-meter relay in a world-record time of 40.82 seconds that gave the Americans their first Olympic victory in the event since 1996. Tianna Madison, Allyson Felix, Bianca Knight and Carmelita Jeter combined for a perfect trip around the track that ended a string of disappointments for the U.S. in the marquee relay.
Today
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Lewiston vs. Bend, Ore., noon in Northwest Region tournament elimination game at San Bernardino, Calif.
Little League baseball — Midwest Regional: Missouri vs. Iowa, 8 a.m., ESPN; New England Regional: New Hampshire vs. Massachusetts, 10 a.m., ESPN; Northwest Regional: Oregon vs. Idaho, noon, ESPN; Great Lakes Regional: Kentucky vs. Ohio, 2 p.m., ESPN; New Jersey vs. Connecticut, 4 p.m., ESPN2; West Regional: Arizona vs. Northern Calif., 6 p.m., ESPN2
Tennis — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA early rounds, 8 a.m., Tennis
Horse racing — Saratoga, 10 a.m., FS2
Men’s soccer — UEFA Super Cup final: Real Madrid vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, 11:55 a.m., CBSSN; MLS All-Star Game: MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
Golf — U.S. Women’s Amateur, round of 64, 3 p.m., TGC
Women’s soccer — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. Brazil, 3:50 p.m., FS2; FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Australia, 6:50 p.m., FS2
MLB — Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 1 p.m., ROOT; Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 5 p.m., FS1
WNBA — Minnesota at Phoenix, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Rugby — NRL: Melbourne at Penrith, 3 a.m. Thursday, FS2