APRIL 6, 1987 — Sugar Ray Leonard returned to the ring after a three-year layoff to upset Marvelous Marvin Hagler in a 12-round split decision for the middleweight title, as he became boxing’s 10th triple champion.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State at Silverado Showdown, 8 a.m. in Napa, Calif.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Lewiston at Moscow (2), 3 p.m.
Pullman at Othello (2), 11 a.m.
Potlatch vs. Lapwai, 4:30 p.m. at Clearwater Park in Lewiston
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Grangeville JV at Clearwater Valley (2), 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
Clearwater Valley at Clarkston JV, 4 p.m.
Grangeville at Lewiston JV, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Clearwater Valley at Clarkston JV, 4 p.m.
Grangeville at Lewiston JV, 4 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
NBA — Brooklyn at New York, 4:45 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Charleston-WTA early rounds, 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., Tennis
Golf — PGA Tour: The Masters Par 3 contest, noon, ESPN
Men’s soccer — UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Chelsea, quarterfinal leg 1, noon, CBS; CONCACAF Champions League: NY City FC at Seattle, semifinal leg 1, 7 p.m., FS1
NHL — Tampa Bay at Washington, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Calgary at Anaheim, 7 p.m., TNT
NBA — Brooklyn at New York, 4:45 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2; Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 7:05 p.m., ESPN
Women’s college water polo — Santa Clara at Stanford, 5 p.m., Pac-12
Women’s volleyball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Drews vs. Team Valentin-Anderson, 5:30 p.m., FS2
Rodeo — PBR: The Everett Invitational, championship round, 8 p.m., CBSSN