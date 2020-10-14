On this day ...

OCTOBER 14, 1990 — Joe Montana passed for career highs of 476 yards and six touchdowns and Jerry Rice tied an NFL record with five scoring receptions as the San Francisco 49ers beat the Atlanta Falcons 45-35.

Today

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Potlatch at Genesee, 3:30 p.m.

Kamiah at Potlach, 7:30 p.m.

Orofino at Highland, 7:30 p.m.

Lapwai at Clearwater Valley, 7:30 p.m.

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s soccer — UEFA Nations League: Netherlands at Italy, League A, Group 1, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2; Copo Do Brasil: São Paulo-SP at Fortaleza-CE, round of 16, 3 p.m., FS2

Golf — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, Charity Challenge, 2 p.m., TGC

MLB playoffs — National League Championship Series: L.A. Dodgers vs. Atlanta, Game 3, 3:05 p.m., FS1; American League Championship Series: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Game 4, 5:40 p.m., TBS

College football — Coastal Carolina at Louisiana (Lafayette), 4:30 p.m., ESPN

KBO baseball — Kiwoom at KT, 2:25 a.m. Thursday, ESPN2

Tennis — Various tournaments, 3 a.m. Thursday, Tennis

Tags

Recommended for you