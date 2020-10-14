On this day ...
OCTOBER 14, 1990 — Joe Montana passed for career highs of 476 yards and six touchdowns and Jerry Rice tied an NFL record with five scoring receptions as the San Francisco 49ers beat the Atlanta Falcons 45-35.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Potlatch at Genesee, 3:30 p.m.
Kamiah at Potlach, 7:30 p.m.
Orofino at Highland, 7:30 p.m.
Lapwai at Clearwater Valley, 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — UEFA Nations League: Netherlands at Italy, League A, Group 1, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2; Copo Do Brasil: São Paulo-SP at Fortaleza-CE, round of 16, 3 p.m., FS2
Golf — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, Charity Challenge, 2 p.m., TGC
MLB playoffs — National League Championship Series: L.A. Dodgers vs. Atlanta, Game 3, 3:05 p.m., FS1; American League Championship Series: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Game 4, 5:40 p.m., TBS
College football — Coastal Carolina at Louisiana (Lafayette), 4:30 p.m., ESPN
KBO baseball — Kiwoom at KT, 2:25 a.m. Thursday, ESPN2
Tennis — Various tournaments, 3 a.m. Thursday, Tennis