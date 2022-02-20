On this day ...
FEBUARY 21, 1952 — Dick Button performed the first triple jump in a figure skating competition.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Washington State at Hawaii, 8:35 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Montana at Idaho, 2 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho at The Joust, 8 a.m. in Jurupa Valley, Calif.
Lewis-Clark State at Sterling Grove Shootout, 8 a.m. in Surprise, Ariz.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Potlatch vs. Troy, 3 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament elimination game at Lewiston High School
Clearwater Valley vs. Genesee, 4:30 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament elimination game at Lewiston High School
Logos vs. Lapwai, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament semifinal game at Lewiston High School
Prairie vs. Kamiah, 7:30 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament elimination game at Lewiston High School
SPORTS ON RADIO
Women’s college basketball — Montana at Idaho, 2 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)
College baseball — Washington State at Hawaii, 8:35 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
SPORTS ON TV
Horse racing — America's Day at the Races, noon, FS2
Women’s college gymnastics — Arizona at California, 2 p.m., Pac-12; Utah at Washington, 6 p.m., Pac-12
Rugby — MLR: Seattle at San Diego, 2 p.m., ROOT
Men’s college basketball — American U. at Colgate, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN; Louisville at North Carolina, 4 p.m., ESPN; Penn St. at Maryland, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Indiana at Ohio St., 4 p.m., FS1; Baylor at Oklahoma St., 6 p.m., ESPN; Arizona St. at UCLA, 6 p.m., FS1
NHL — Seattle at Vancouver, 7 p.m., ROOT
Tennis — Various tournaments, 2 a.m. Tuesday, Tennis