On this day ...

DECEMBER 15, 1935 — The Detroit Lions won the NFL championship against the New York Giants, 26-7. The game was played at the University of Detroit’s Titan Stadium. The field, soggy from four days of rain, didn’t affect the Lions, who scored two touchdowns in the first quarter and another two to put the game away in the fourth quarter.

Today

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UC Riverside at Washington State, 1:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Idaho at South Florida, 11 a.m.

UC Irvine at Washington State, 4:30 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

NFL — Seattle at Carolina, 10 a.m., KCLK-AM (1430), KCLK-FM (107.3)

Men’s basketball — UC Riverside at Washington State, 1:30 p.m., KTHR-FM (104.3 and 103.9), KCLX-AM (1450).

Women’s basketball — Idaho at South Florida, 11 a.m., KOZE-AM (950).

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Tottenham at Wolves, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at VfL Wolfsburg, 6:30 a.m., FS1; Premier League: Manchester City at Arsenal, 8:25 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt at Schalke 04, 9 a.m., FS1; Serie A: Inter Milan at Fiorentina, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2

Golf — PGA Tour, QBE Shark Shootout, 9 a.m., TGC

Women’s college basketball — Louisville at Kentucky, 10 a.m., ESPN

NFL — Seattle at Carolina, 10 a.m., Fox; Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 1:05 p.m., CBS; Atlanta at San Francisco, 1:25 p.m., Fox; Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 5:20 p.m., NBC

Men’s college basketball — Oklahoma State at Houston, noon, ESPN; UC Riverside at Washington State, 1:30 p.m., Pac-12; South Carolina at Clemson, 2 p.m., ESPN

NHL — Minnesota at Chicago, 4 p.m., NBCSN

