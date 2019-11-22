On this day ...
NOVEMBER 22, 1950 — The Fort Wayne Pistons edged the Minneapolis Lakers 19-18 in the lowest-scoring game in NBA history. John Oldham led the Pistons with five points and the Lakers’ George Mikan had 15.
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Washington State at Virginia, 4 p.m., NCAA tournament second round
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State vs. Corbin, 2 p.m. at Domino’s Classic, Caldwell
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Lewis-Clark State at NAIA national meet, 10:30 a.m. in Vancouver, Wash.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Idaho 1A Division II championship — Prairie vs. Lost Rivers, 7 p.m. at Kibbie Dome
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Potlatch at Wallace Tournament, 5:30 p.m.
Genesee at Troy, 6 p.m.
St. John Boscoe at Nezperce, 6 p.m.
Lapwai at Clearwater Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Kendrick at Grangeville, 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — Lewis-Clark State vs. Corbin, at Caldwell, 2 p.m., KOZE-AM (950).
SPORTS ON TV
Auto racing — FIA Formula E: The Ad Diriyah E-Prix Race 1, 3:30 a.m., FS2.
Golf — PGA Tour, The RSM Classic second round, 9 a.m., GOLF; LPGA Tour, The CME Group Tour Championship second round, 1 p.m., GOLF; EPGA Tour, The DP World Tour Championship third round, GOLF.
Men’s college basketball — Charleston Classic, Miami vs. Florida, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Myrtle Beach Invitational, Villanova vs. Mississippi St., 11:30 a.m., ESPN2; Empire Classic, Texas vs. Cal, 2 p.m., ESPN2; Empire Classic, Georgetown vs. Duke, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Morehead St. at Butler, 4 p.m., FS1; Cal Poly at Creighton, 6 p.m., FS1.
Men’s soccer — Bundesliga, SC Paderborn at Borussia Dortmund, 11:20 a.m., FS2; Liga MX, Leon at Tijuana, 7 p.m., FS2.
NBA basketball — San Antonio at Philadelphia, 5 p.m., ESPN; Houston at L.A. Clippers, 7:30 p.m., ESPN.
College football — Colorado St. at Wyoming, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2.
SATURDAY
Auto racing — FIA Formula E: The Ad Diriyah E-Prix, 3:30 a.m. FS1.
Men’s soccer — Premier League, Tottenham at West Ham, 4:25 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Fortuna Dusseldorf, 6:30 a.m., FS1; Bundesliga, Schalke at Werder Bremen, 6:30 a.m., FS2; Premier League, Manchester City at Chelsea, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN.
Skiing — FIS: World Cup, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN.
Men’s college basketball — Florida A&M at Seton Hall, 9 a.m., FS2; Robert Morris at Marquette, 11 a.m., FS2; Penn at Providence, 1 p.m., FS2; Cal State-Bakersfield at Gonzaga, 5 p.m., SWX.
Golf — PGA Tour, The RSM Classic third round, 10 a.m., GOLF; LPGA Tour, The CME Group Tour Championship third round, 1 p.m., GOLF; EPGA Tour, The DP World Tour Championship final round, 10:30 p.m., GOLF.
College football — Penn St. at Ohio St., 9 a.m., FOX; Western Carolina at Alabama, 9 a.m. ESPN; Minnesota at Northwestern, 9 a.m., ABC; Michigan St. at Rutgers, 9 a.m., FS1; Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Boston College at Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m., NBC; Texas A&M at Georgia, 12:30 p.m., CBS; UCLA at USC, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Michigan at Indiana, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Pitt at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Texas at Baylor, 12:30 p.m., FS1; Idaho at Northern Arizona, 1 p.m., PLUTO; Purdue at Wisconsin, 1 p.m., FOX; Arkansas at LSU, 4 p.m., ESPN; Kansas St. at Texas Tech, 4 p.m., FS1; Temple at Cincinnati, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Oregon at Arizona St., 4:30 p.m., ABC; TCU at Oklahoma, 5 p.m., FOX; Oregon St. at Washington St., 6 p.m. PAC-12; Utah at Arizona, 7 p.m., FS1; Washington at Colorado, 7 p.m., ESPN; Nevada at Fresno St., 7:30 p.m., ESPN2; Boise St. at Utah St., 7:30 p.m., CBSSN.
Rugby — Heineken Cup, Saracens vs. Ospreys, 10 p.m., NBCSN.