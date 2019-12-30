On this day ...
DECEMBER 30, 2010 — Top-ranked Connecticut’s record 90-game winning streak in women’s basketball ends when No. 9 Stanford outplays the Huskies from the start in a 71-59 victory at Maples Pavilion — where the Cardinal extended their own streak to 52 games. The Cardinal took an early 13-point lead, never trailed and didn’t let the Huskies back in it.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho at Weber State, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Weber State at Idaho, 6 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — Idaho at Weber State, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
Women’s college basketball — Weber State at Idaho, 6 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)
SPORTS ON TV
College football — The First Responder Bowl: Kentucky vs. Western Michigan, 9:30 a.m., ESPN; The Music City Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Louisville, 1 p.m., ESPN; The Redbox Bowl: California vs. Illinois, 1 p.m., Fox; The Orange Bowl: Florida vs. Virginia, 5 p.m., ESPN
Men’s college basketball — Xavier at Villanova, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Seton Hall at DePaul, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Detroit Mercy at Gonzaga, 6 p.m., KHQ/Root Sports