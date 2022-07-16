On this day ...
JULY 16, 1993 — Nick Faldo tied the best single round in 122 years of the British Open with a course-record 63 to give him a one-stroke lead after the second round.
LEGION BASEBALL
Lewis-Clark Twins at Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen (2), 3 p.m. in American Legion Class AA district tournament best-of-3 series at Thorco Field
North Idaho Lakers vs. Northern Lakes Mountaineers, 1 p.m. in American Legion Class A district tournament elimination game at Harris Field
Lewis-Clark Cubs vs. North Idaho-Northern Lakes winner, 4 p.m. in American Legion Class A district tournament championship game at Harris Field
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at Texas, 1 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
Fishing — Sport Fishing Championship: Oak Bluffs Bluewater Classic, 6 a.m., CBSSN
Mixed martial arts — UFC Fight Night: preliminaries, 8 a.m., ESPN; UFC Fight Night: Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez (featherweights), 11 a.m., ABC
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 9 a.m., USA; ABB FIA Formula E World Championship: The New York City ePrix, round 11, 10 a.m., CBS; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Crayon 200, 11:30 a.m., USA; SRX Racing Series: Pevely, Mo., 5 p.m., CBS
Basketball — TBT: Peacock Nation vs. Autism Army, round of 64, 9 a.m., ESPN2; TBT: Hoopville vs. YGC, 3 p.m., round of 64, ESPN2; TBT: Team Overtime vs. Blue Crew, round of 64, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Horse racing — Saratoga, 10 a.m., FS2; The Meadowlands Pace, 5 p.m., FS2
Track and field — World Championships, 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., CNBC and noon and 6 p.m., NBC
Women’s soccer — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Denmark vs. Spain, 11:30 a.m., ESPN
Hockey — 3ICE: Team Fuhr vs. Team Murphy, Team Trottier vs. Team LeClair, Team Carbonneau vs. Team Mullen, noon, CBSSN
Men’s lacrosse — PLL All-Star Game: Team Farrell vs. Team Baptiste, 12:30 p.m., ESPN
MLB — Detroit at Cleveland, 1 p.m., FS1; Seattle at Texas, 1 p.m., ROOT; Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 4 p.m., Fox
Golf — LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, final round, 1 p.m., CBS; PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, third round, 3 p.m., TGC; British Open: final round, 1 a.m. Sunday, USA and 4 a.m. Sunday, NBC
NBA summer league — Memphis vs. San Antonio, 3 p.m., ESPN; Brooklyn vs. Boston, 5 p.m., ESPN; L.A. Lakers vs. Dallas, 7 p.m., ESPN
WNBA — Chicago at Dallas, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Australian rules football — Port Adelaide at Melbourne, 10 p.m., FS2
Golf — British Open: final round, 1 a.m., USA and 4 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, final round, 3 p.m., TGC
Tennis — Various tournaments, 2 a.m. and 2 a.m. Monday, Tennis
Cycling — UCI: Tour de France, stage 15, 5 a.m., USA
Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite, 5 a.m., FS1
Track and field — World Championships, 6 a.m. and 5 p.m., CNBC and 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., NBC
Auto racing — FIM Motocross: The MX2, 7 a.m., CBSSN; FIM Motocross: The MXGP, 8 a.m., CBSSN; ABB FIA Formula E World Championship: The New York City ePrix, round 12, 10 a.m., CBS; NASCAR Cup Series: The Ambetter 301, noon, USA; NHRA: The Dodge Power Brokers Mile-High Nationals, 1 p.m., Fox
Women’s soccer — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Netherlands, 8:30 a.m., ESPN2; The America Cup first round: Chile vs. Bolivia, 1:55 p.m., FS1; The America Cup first round: Ecuador vs. Colombia, 4:45 p.m., FS2
Horse racing — Saratoga, 10 a.m. and 1:55 p.m., FS2 and noon, FS1
WNBA — Las Vegas at Connecticut, 10 a.m., ABC; Indiana at Seattle, 3 p.m., CBSSN
Skateboarding — Street League: men’s final and women’s recap, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Basketball — BIG3: 3 Headed Monsters vs. Triplets, Ball Hogs vs. Aliens, Ghost Ballers vs. 3’s Company, noon, CBS
MLB — Seattle at Texas, 11:30 a.m., ROOT; Draft, 4 p.m., ESPN
NBA summer league — teams TBD, noon, ESPN and 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
Men’s soccer — MLS: Orlando City SC at Atlanta United FC, noon, ABC; MLS: NY City FC at NY Red Bulls, 2 p.m., ESPN; MLS: FC Cincinnati at Columbus Crew, 4:30 p.m., FS1