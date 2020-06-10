On this day ...
JUNE 10, 1950 — Sixteen months after s near-fatal car accident, Ben Hogan won the U.S. Open. Hogan beat Lloyd Mangrum and George Fazio in an 18-hole playoff at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pa.
On TV
Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: Day 1, 9 a.m., ESPN2
Men’s soccer — DFB-Pokal: Eintracht Frankfurt at Bayern Munich, Semifinal, 11:30 a.m., ESPN
MLB draft — Round 1, 4 p.m. ESPN and MLB Network
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, 4 p.m., FS1; Monster Energy Supercross: Round 14, 4 p.m., NBCSN
KBO baseball — Doosan at NC, 2:25 a.m. Thursday, ESPN
Australian Rules football — AFL: Richmond at Collingwood, 2:30 a.m. Thursday, FS1