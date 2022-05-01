On this day ...
MAY 2, 1953 — Dark Star, a 25-1 longshot, won the Kentucky Derby, beating 7-10 favorite Native Dancer by a head. It’s Native Dancer’s first defeat after 11 consecutive wins and the only loss in 22 career starts.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Potlatch at Kamiah, 4:30 p.m.
Nezperce at Clearwater Valley, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Lapwai at Kendrick, 5 p.m.
Pomeroy at Colton (2), 3 p.m.
Prairie at Grangeville, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
Moscow at Sandpoint, 3 p.m.
Shadle Park at Clarkston, 3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Moscow at Sandpoint, 3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
Lewiston, Moscow at Sandpoint Invitational, 12:30 p.m. at Idaho Club
Clarkston, Pullman at GSL #4, 12:30 p.m. at Esmerelda in Spokane
Lapwai at St. Maries Invite, noon
Colfax at Deer Park, 9 a.m.
Pomeroy hosts Yakama Nation Tribal and Tekoa-Rosalia, 1 p.m. at Crystal Springs
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
Moscow at Sandpoint Invitational, 12:30 p.m. at Idaho Club
Clarkston, Pullman at GSL #4, 12:30 p.m. at Esmerelda in Spokane
Colfax at Deer Park, 9 a.m.
Pomeroy hosts Yakama Nation Tribal and Tekoa-Rosalia, 1 p.m. at Crystal Springs
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Deary, Genesee, Grangeville, Highland, Logos, Nezperce at, Kendrick hosts Kendrick Invitational, 1 p.m. at Lapwai
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at Houston, 5 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Madrid-WTA/ATP early rounds, 2 a.m. and 2 a.m. Tuesday, Tennis
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Brentford at Manchester United, noon, USA
NHL playoffs — Eastern Conference first round: Carolina at Boston, game 1, 4 p.m., ESPN; Eastern Conference first round, Toronto at Tampa Bay, game 1, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; Western Conference first round: St. Louis at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., ESPN; Western Conference first round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, 7 p.m., ESPN2
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference semifinal: Philadelphia at Miami, game 1, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Western Conference semifinal: Dallas at Phoenix, game 1, 7 p.m., TNT
MLB — Seattle at Houston, 5 p.m., ROOT