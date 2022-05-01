On this day ...

MAY 2, 1953 — Dark Star, a 25-1 longshot, won the Kentucky Derby, beating 7-10 favorite Native Dancer by a head. It’s Native Dancer’s first defeat after 11 consecutive wins and the only loss in 22 career starts.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Potlatch at Kamiah, 4:30 p.m.

Nezperce at Clearwater Valley, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Lapwai at Kendrick, 5 p.m.

Pomeroy at Colton (2), 3 p.m.

Prairie at Grangeville, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

Moscow at Sandpoint, 3 p.m.

Shadle Park at Clarkston, 3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

Moscow at Sandpoint, 3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

Lewiston, Moscow at Sandpoint Invitational, 12:30 p.m. at Idaho Club

Clarkston, Pullman at GSL #4, 12:30 p.m. at Esmerelda in Spokane

Lapwai at St. Maries Invite, noon

Colfax at Deer Park, 9 a.m.

Pomeroy hosts Yakama Nation Tribal and Tekoa-Rosalia, 1 p.m. at Crystal Springs

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

Moscow at Sandpoint Invitational, 12:30 p.m. at Idaho Club

Clarkston, Pullman at GSL #4, 12:30 p.m. at Esmerelda in Spokane

Colfax at Deer Park, 9 a.m.

Pomeroy hosts Yakama Nation Tribal and Tekoa-Rosalia, 1 p.m. at Crystal Springs

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

Deary, Genesee, Grangeville, Highland, Logos, Nezperce at, Kendrick hosts Kendrick Invitational, 1 p.m. at Lapwai

SPORTS ON RADIO

MLB — Seattle at Houston, 5 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7)

SPORTS ON TV

Tennis — Madrid-WTA/ATP early rounds, 2 a.m. and 2 a.m. Tuesday, Tennis

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Brentford at Manchester United, noon, USA

NHL playoffs — Eastern Conference first round: Carolina at Boston, game 1, 4 p.m., ESPN; Eastern Conference first round, Toronto at Tampa Bay, game 1, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; Western Conference first round: St. Louis at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., ESPN; Western Conference first round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, 7 p.m., ESPN2

NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference semifinal: Philadelphia at Miami, game 1, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Western Conference semifinal: Dallas at Phoenix, game 1, 7 p.m., TNT

MLB — Seattle at Houston, 5 p.m., ROOT

