On this day ...
DECEMBER 23, 1982 — Chaminade, an NAIA school, beat top-ranked Virginia and 7-foot-4 center Ralph Sampson, 77-72, for one of the biggest upsets in college basketball history. The game was played at Honolulu’s International Center in front of 3,383 fans. Tony Randolph leads Chaminade with 19 points. Sampson scores 12 points and pulls down 17 rebounds for the Cavaliers.
Today
SPORTS ON TV
College football — The Gasparilla Bowl: Central Florida vs. Marshall, 11:30 a.m., ESPN
NHL — N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 4 p.m., NBCSN
Men’s college basketball — The Diamond Head Classic: Houston vs. Georgia Tech, semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPN2; The Diamond Head Classic: Washington vs. Hawaii, semifinal, 8 p.m., ESPN2
NFL — Green Bay at Minnesota, 5:15 p.m., ESPN