On this day ...
DECEMBER 29, 1926 — Merlyn Phillips of the Montreal Maroons scored five seconds into the game, setting the NHL record for the fastest goal from the start of a game. The Chicago Black Hawks w0n 5-4 in overtime at home.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Lewiston at Columbia, Nampa, 6 p.m. PST
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Grangeville at Lewiston, 2 p.m.
Moscow vs. Lapwai, 4 p.m., Lewiston
Lewiston JV at Nezperce, time TBA
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League, Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion, 9:55 a.m., NBCSN; Wolverhampton at Manchester United, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN.
College football — Cheez-It Bowl, Oklahoma State vs. Miami, 2:30 p.m., ESPN; Alamo Bowl, Colorado at Texas, 6 p.m., ESPN.
Men’s basketball — South Florida at Memphis, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Purdue at Rutgers, 4 p.,m., FS1; Houston at Tulsa, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Northwestern at Iowa, 6 p.m., FS1.
NBA — Milwaukee at Miami, 4:30 p.m., TNT; New Orleans at Phoenix, 7 p.m., TNT.