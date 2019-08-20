On this day ...
AUGUST 20, 1919 — Wichita Jobbers (Western League) outfielder Joe Wilhoit failed to record a hit against Tulsa, ending a 69-game hitting streak, the longest in professional baseball history. Wilhoit went 155-of-299 over the span.
