On this day ...
SEPTEMBER 1, 1989 — Chris Evert became the first 100-match winner in 108 years of U.S. tennis championships. Evert, playing her final U.S. Open, beat Patricia Tarabini 6-2, 6-4.
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Mississippi State at Idaho, 3 p.m.
James Madison at Washington State, 1 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Texas, 12:05 p.m. PDT, KRLC-AM (1350), KLER-AM (1300), KMAX-AM (840)
SPORTS ON TV
Golf — European Tour, Omega European Masters, 3 a..m., TGC; Korn Ferry Tour Championship, 10 a.m., TGC; Champions Tour, Shaw Charity Classic, 1 p.m., TGC; LPGA Tour, Portland Classic, 3:30 p.m., TGC.
Auto racing — Formula One, Belgium Grand Prix, 6 a.m., ESPN2; NHRA, U.S. Nationals qualifying, 11 a.m., FS1; IndyCar, Grand Prix of Portland, 12:30 p.m., NBC; Monster Energy, Southern 500, 3 p.m., NBCSN.
Soccer — Premier League, Everton vs. Wolves, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga, Werder Bremens vs. FC Augsburg, 6:30 a.m., FS1; Premier League, Arsenal vs. Tottenham, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf, 9 a.m., FS1; Serie A; Lazio vs. AS Rome, 9 a.m., ESPN2; MLS, Seattle at Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m., FS1; MLS, Portland vs. Real Salt Lake, 4 p.m., ROOT.
Tennis — U.S. Open, 6 a.m. and noon, ESPN, and 4 p.m., ESPN2.
Horse racing — NYRA Saratoga, 9:30 a.m., FS2.
Major League Baseball — Oakland at Yankees, 10 a.m., TBS; Seattle at Texas, noon, ROOT; Mets at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.., ESPN.
Beach volleyball — AVP Pro Beach Volleyball, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN.
College football — Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson State, noon, ESPN2; Houston at Oklahoma, 4:30 p.m., ABC.
Big 3 Basketball — TBA, noon, CBS.