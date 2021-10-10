On this day ...
OCTOBER 11, 1991 — Chip Beck shot the second sub-60 round in PGA Tour history with a 59 in the Las Vegas Invitational. Beck carded a 29-30, 13 under, to match Al Geiberger’s second round of the 1977 Memphis Classic.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State, Idaho, at Oregon State Invitational, 8:45 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho at Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational, 8 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Clarkston at Rogers, 7 p.m.
Nezperce at Timberline, 6 p.m.
Kamiah at Logos, 5 p.m.
Clearwater Valley vs. Kamiah, 6 p.m. at Logos
Clearwater Valley at Logos, 7:30 p.m.
Troy at St. Maries, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Lakeland at Moscow, 3:30 p.m. in Class 4A district tournament semifinal
Orofino vs. Bonners Ferry, 1 p.m. in Class 3A district tournament first round at Real Life, Post Falls
Grangeville vs. Timberlake, 3 p.m. in Class 3A district tournament first round at Real Life, Post Falls
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
Grangeville vs. Priest River, 1 p.m. in Class 3A district tournament first round at Real Life, Post Falls
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB playoffs — National League Division Series: Milwaukee at Atlanta, game 3, 10:07 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); American League Division Series: Houston at Chicago White Sox, game 4 (if necessary), 12:37 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); American League Division Series: Tampa Bay at Boston, game 4, 4:07 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); National League Division Series: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, game 3, 6:37 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Running — The Boston Marathon, 4:30 a.m., NBCSN
MLB playoffs — National League Division Series: Milwaukee at Atlanta, game 3, 10:07 a.m., TBS; American League Division Series: Houston at Chicago White Sox, game 4 (if necessary), 12:37 p.m., FS1; American League Division Series: Tampa Bay at Boston, game 4, 4:07 p.m., FS1; National League Division Series: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, game 3, 6:37 p.m., TBS
NBA preseason — Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 5 p.m., ESPN2
NFL — Indianapolis at Baltimore, 5:15 p.m., ESPN