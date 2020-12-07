On this day ...
DECEMBER 7, 2017 — Larry Nassar, a former elite sports doctor whose sexual assault cases that rocked Michigan State University and the group that trained U.S. Olympic gymnasts, is sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for possessing thousands of images of child pornography. Nassar, 54, also was sentenced for 10 state counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in January. In November, he pled guilty to using his hands to molest girls at his campus office, his home and at a gymnastics club near Lansing, Mich.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Clearwater Valley at Salmon River, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Logos at Lapwai, 7:30 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Salmon River, 5 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Southampton at Brighton & Hove Albion, noon, NBCSN; MLS Western Conference final: Minnesota United FC at Seattle Sounders, 6:30 p.m., FS1
NFL — Washington at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m., Fox; Buffalo at San Francisco, 5:15 p.m., ABC and ESPN
Men’s college basketball — Northern Arizona at Arizona, 6 p.m., Pac-12