On this day ...
OCTOBER 7, 1984 — Walter Payton broke Jim Brown’s career rushing mark of 12,312 yards and Brown’s career mark of 58 100-yard rushing games in a 20-7 victory against New Orleans. Payton broke the record on Chicago’s second play from scrimmage in the second half.
Today
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Montana at Idaho, 6 p.m.
Washington State at Arizona State, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Stanford at Washington State, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
West Valley at Pullman, 4 p.m.
Clarkston at Rogers, 5:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Post Falls at Lewiston, 7 p.m.
Clarkston at Rogers, 7 p.m.
West Valley at Pullman, 7 p.m.
Oakesdale at Pomeroy, 6 p.m.
Lapwai at Potlatch, 7:30 p.m.
Orofino at Timberline, 7:30 p.m.
Highland at Clearwater Valley, 6 p.m.
Nezperce at Kendrick, 6 p.m.
Asotin at Colfax, 7 p.m.
Troy at Genesee, 7:30 p.m.
Grangeville at Prairie, 5 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse at Colton, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Clarkston, Pullman, Kennewick, Walla Walla, at Cheney, 2 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB playoffs — American League Division Series: Chicago White Sox at Houston, game 1, 1 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); American League Division Series: Boston at Tampa Bay, game 1, 5 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
NFL — L.A. Rams at Seattle, 5 p.m., KCLK-AM/FM (1430/107.3), KMAX-AM (840)
SPORTS ON TV
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Tennis — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA early rounds, 10 a.m., Tennis
Golf — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, first round, 11 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, first round, 2 p.m., TGC
Men’s soccer — UEFA Nations League: Belgium vs. France, semifinal, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2; FIFA World Cup qualifying: U.S. vs. Jamaica, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
MLB playoffs — American League Division Series: Chicago White Sox at Houston, game 1, 1 p.m., FS1; American League Division Series: Boston at Tampa Bay, game 1, 5 p.m., FS1
Men’s college soccer — Oregon St. at California, 2 p.m., Pac-12; Washington at Stanford, 7 p.m., Pac-12
Women’s college soccer — Colorado at USC, 4 p.m., Pac-12
College football — Houston at Tulane, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
NFL — L.A. Rams at Seattle, 5 p.m., Fox and NFL Network
NBA preseason — Miami at Houston, 7 p.m., ESPN
Auto racing — Formula One: practice 1, 1:25 a.m. Friday, ESPN2