On this day ...

AUGUST 6, 1999 — Tony Gwynn went 4-for-5, singling in his first at-bat to become the 22nd major leaguer to reach 3,000 hits, as the San Diego Padres beat the Montreal Expos 12-10.

Today

SPORTS ON RADIO

Major League Baseball — San Diego at Seattle, 7:10 p.m., KRLC-AM (1350), KLER-AM (1300), KMAX-AM (840).

SPORTS ON TV

Tennis — Rogers Cup, 8 a.m., TENNIS.

Little League baseball — Southeast Regional semifinals, 2 p.m., ESPN; Southwest Regional, 4 p.m., ESPN.

Jr. NBA Global Championship — Pool play, 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m., FS1.

Basketball — TBT Tournament: Carmen’s Crew vs. Golden Eagles, 6 p.m., ESPN.

Major League Baseball — San Diego at Seattle, 7:10 p.m., ROOT.

Tags

Recommended for you