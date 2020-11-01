On this day ...
NOVEMBER 1, 2000 — Pat Riley earned his 1,000th career coaching victory as Miami posted its most lopsided win in an opener with a 105-79 rout of Orlando. Riley reached the plateau in 1,434 games — fewer than any coach or manager in any sport.
