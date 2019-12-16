On this day ...

DECEMBER 16, 1945 — The Cleveland Rams beat the Washington Redskins 15-14 for the NFL championship. The deciding play turned out to be a first-quarter automatic safety when the Redskins’ Sammy Baugh passed from his own end zone and the wind carried the ball into the goal post.

Today

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lewis-Clark State at Evergreen State, 5 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Maine-Fort Kent at Lewis-Clark State, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Post Falls at Clarkston, 7 p.m.

Moscow at Potlatch, 7:30 p.m.

Kamiah at Timberline, 7:30 p.m.

Gar-Pal at Troy, 7:30 p.m.

Kendrick at Orofino, 7:30 p.m.

Pomeroy at Dayton, 7 p.m.

GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Post Falls at Clarkston, 5:30 p.m.

Gar-Pal at Troy, 6 p.m.

Pomeroy at Dayton, 5:30 p.m.

Grangeville at Lapwai, 4 p.m.

Kamiah at Timberline, 6 p.m.

Kendrick at Colton, 7 p.m.

Deary at Logos, 7:30 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

Women’s basketball — Maine-Fort Kent at Lewis-Clark State, 5:30 p.m., KOZE-AM (950).

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s soccer — Premier League, Brighton at Crystal Palace, 11:40 p.m., NBCSN.

Men’s basketball — Southern Mississippi at Texas Tech, 4 p.m., ESPN2.

Women’s basketball — Connecticut at DePaul, 5 p.m., FS1.

NFL — Indianapolis at New Orleans, 5:15 p.m., ESPN.

