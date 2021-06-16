On this day ...
JUNE 16, 1951 — Ben Hogan captured the U.S. Open for the second consecutive year with a two-stroke comeback victory against Clayton Heafner.
Today
SUMMER BASEBALL
Camas Zephyrs at Lewis-Clark Cubs (2), 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Clarkston at Pullman, 6 p.m. in Class 2A GSL culminating event first-place game
Colfax at St. George’s, 6:30 p.m. in Bi-County 2B culminating event semifinal
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
West Valley at Clarkston, 6 p.m. in Class 2A GSL culminating event first-place game
Pullman at Othello, 4 p.m. in Class 2A GSL culminating event fifth-place game
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school boys basketball — Colfax at St. George’s, 6:30 p.m. in Bi-County 2B culminating event semifinal, KCLX-AM (1450)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — UEFA European Championship: Turkey vs. Wales, 8:30 a.m., ESPN; UEFA European Championship: Italy vs. Switzerland, 11:30 a.m., ESPN; Copa do Brasil: Coritiba at Flamengo, third round second leg, 5:30 p.m., FS2
MLB — Boston at Atlanta, 4 p.m., ESPN; Minnesota at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference semifinal series: Atlanta at Philadelphia, game 5, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Western Conference semifinal series: LA Clippers at Utah, game 5, 7 p.m., TNT
Bowling — PBA King of the Lanes: The Empress Edition, 5 p.m., FS1
Swimming — U.S. Olympic Trials: finals, 5 p.m., NBC
NHL playoffs — Stanley Cup semifinal series: Montréal at Vegas, game 2, 6 p.m., NBCSN
Women’s soccer — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Nigeria, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Tennis — Various tournaments, 2 a.m. Thursday, Tennis