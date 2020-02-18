On this day ...
FEBRUARY 18, 1995 — Utah guard John Stockton became the first NBA player with 10,000 assists in a 108-98 victory over the Boston Celtics.
Today
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Idaho Class 1A D-I district tournament, LCSC Activity Center — Kamiah vs. Troy, 4:30 p.m.; Lapwai vs. Clearwater Valley, 6 p.m.; Prairie vs. Genesee, 7:30 p.m.
Washington Class 2B district tournament, West Valley — Colfax vs. Liberty, 6:30 p.m.
Coeur d’Alene at Moscow, 7 p.m.
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Washington Class 2B district tournament, West Valley — Colfax vs. Lind-Ritz Sprague, 5 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — various tournaments, 3 a.m. and 2 p.m., Tennis.
Men’s soccer — UEFA Champions League, Liverpool at Atletico Madrid, noon, TNT; Concacaf Champions League, Cruz Azul at Portmore United, 5 p.m, and Los Angeles FC at Leon, 7 p.m., FS2.
Men’s basketball — Illinois at Penn State, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Purdue at Wisconsin, 4 pm., ESPN; Oklahoma State at West Virginia, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Creighton at Marquette, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Kentucky at Louisiana State, 6 p.m., ESPN.
NHL — Toronto at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m, NBCSN.