On this day ...
MAY 23, 2002 — Los Angeles Dodgers’ slugger Shawn Green became the 14th man in major league history to homer four times in a game and set a big league record with 19 total bases. He was 6-for-6, scoring six times with seven RBI in a 16-3 win at Milwaukee.
Today
SPORTS ON RADIO
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference final: Miami at Boston, 5:30 p.m., game 4, KRPL-AM (1400)
MLB — Oakland at Seattle, 6:30 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — The French Open, first round, 2 a.m. and 2 a.m. Tuesday, Tennis
Women’s college golf — NCAA individual national championships, 2 p.m., TGC
NHL playoffs — Eastern Conference semifinal: Florida at Tampa Bay, game 4, 4 p.m., TNT; Western Conference semifinal: Colorado at St. Louis, game 4, 6:30 p.m., TNT
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference final: Miami at Boston, 5:30 p.m., game 4, ABC
MLB — Oakland at Seattle, 6:30 p.m., ROOT